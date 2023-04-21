Michigan lawmakers aim to set 5 new state holidays

Three Democratic legislators have introduced a package of bills that would establish Diwali, Vaisakhi, Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha and Lunar New Year as official, state-recognized holidays in Michigan.

“These bills embrace the diverse fabric of our state by recognizing various religious and cultural holidays,” Majority Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash said in a statement Friday. “Making these holidays official state holidays will let Michigan’s many communities know that they have a place in our great state and deserve to celebrate their joyous occasions like everyone else.”

Aiyash, D-Hamtramck, introduced a bill that would establish Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr as state holidays.

Eid al-Fitr, which this year was Friday, marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month devoted to fasting, spirituality and charity.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, celebrates the Prophet Abraham and his son’s servitude and faithfulness to God and ends the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Celebrations for both Eids include group prayers, spending time with family and friends and giving gifts.

Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, introduced bills to establish two state holidays: Diwali, a five-day Hindu religious festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil, and Vaisakhi, which commemorates the spring harvest and is observed by both Hindus and Sikhs with festivals, gatherings and gift giving.

“Celebrating our cultural diversity is a cornerstone of a vibrant and inclusive society. By recognizing these holidays, we are not only showing our respect and appreciation for the traditions and beliefs of our fellow Michiganders, but we are also sending a powerful message of inclusion and unity,” Puri said Friday. “Together, we can create a Michigan that is truly welcoming and accepting of all people, regardless of their background or beliefs. Let's celebrate these holidays with joy and gratitude, and let's show the world what it truly means to be a Michigander.”

Rep. Sharon MacDonell, D-Troy, introduced a bill to make Lunar New Year as a state holiday. The Lunar New Year marks the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. It is considered one of the most important celebrations in east and southeast Asian cultures, including Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean communities.

“Many people in my district and across the state celebrate the Lunar New Year,” MacDonell said Friday. “It is time that our state recognizes and celebrates holidays from cultures all around the world. This bill will do just that. By recognizing the Lunar New Year as a state holiday, we ensure that the Asian American community receives the recognition it deserves.”

The advocacy group Emgage Action Michigan called the move an exciting development for the state.

“This package is the culmination of years of hard work by many dedicated and talented individuals and is a testament to Michigan’s commitment to religious diversity and accommodation," Nada Al-Hanooti, the executive director, said in a statement Friday.

