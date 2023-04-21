Tips sought to ID 'living Jane Doe' found in Kalamazoo County

Michigan State Police are seeking tips to identify a woman found this week in Kalamazoo County.

A hiker spotted the "living Jane Doe" around 6 p.m. Thursday at the Al Sabo Land Preserve in Texas Township, according to MSP.

She was taken to a local hospital for medical care and evaluation, but has not been able to effectively communicate with police, officials said in a statement.

Numerous law enforcement and other state resources have been deployed to help with identifying the woman, but MSP said all attempts have failed.

The woman is described as Black, possibly in her 20s, 5-foot-2 and 155 pounds. She was carrying a garbage bag full of clothes and had no identification, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the woman, her identify, relatives or caregiver can contact the MSP Paw Paw Post at (269) 657-5551 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

