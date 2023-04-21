Whitmer expands state of emergency to 8 U.P. counties amid widespread flooding

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has expanded the state of emergency in the Upper Peninsula to six additional counties to help address the impacts of widespread flooding caused by melting snow.

The Upper Peninsula began experiencing widespread flooding April 11 as the weather warmed and snow began to melt, Whitmer's office said in a statement Friday.

The water overwhelmed sewer and storm water systems, burst earthen dams, led to culvert and embankment failures and washed out and closed roads in the area, according to the release.

Whitmer first declared a state of emergency for Gogebic and Houghton counties last week and Friday expanded it to Alger, Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon counties.

Photos taken by Michigan State Police in Marquette County show houses surrounded by floodwater and impassable roads. Whitmer flew with MSP above Marquette County to see some of the flood damages Friday.

“Michigan is using every resource available to assist the UP with the effects of this flooding,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I want to thank the first responders and emergency crews that jumped into action and are working tirelessly to assist communities. Today’s emergency declaration will ensure they have the resources they need to continue their work and aid in the area’s recovery.”

Declaring a state of emergency means state resources are available to help local response and recovery efforts. Local resources have been insufficient to address the situation, according to the press release.

Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, and Rep. Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock, said they are grateful to the state for providing a quick turnaround on emergency services.

"Our offices are ready to provide any assistance and work for the support we will need to repair and rebuild after the water recedes," McBroom and Markkanen said in a joint statement.

