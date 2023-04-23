Distracted driving initiative kicks off in Metro Detroit

Troy — Starting Monday, motorists in southeast Michigan who focus on their cellphones while driving will find more cops focusing on them.

Michigan State Police and multiple Metro Detroit police departments and sheriff's offices are set to kick off "Operation Ghost Rider" Monday, according to a press release from the Troy nonprofit Transportation Improvement Association, which is coordinating the initiative.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is funding the effort in recognition of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the release said.

"Operation Ghost Rider uses unmarked spotter vehicles, which contain a law enforcement passenger," the release said. "When the spotters observe a distracted driver, they radio a fully marked law enforcement unit to initiate a traffic stop."

Under Michigan's distracted driving law, enacted in 2010, first-time violators are fined $100, while $200 penalties are levied for subsequent offenders.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw said distracted driving crashes "are 100% preventable."

"As drivers, we must do better,” Shaw said in a written statement. “We will continue to educate motorists and hope that personal accountability will help decrease distracted driving. But we also know enforcement is key.”

In addition to MSP, other participating agencies include police departments in Auburn Hills, Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, Sterling Heights, Taylor and Utica, along with sheriffs offices in Oakland and Macomb County.

“On average, a driver takes their eyes off the road for 5 seconds to send or read a text,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in the release. "At 55 mph, that's equivalent to driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed."

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, texting drivers are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash than the average motorist.

The Transportation Improvement Association's preliminary 2022 numbers show there were 57 people killed and 5,905 injured in 15,441 Michigan vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.

“Distracted driving continues to be a top traffic safety concern on our roads,” Transportation Improvement Association CEO Jim Santilli said in a statement.

Santilli, who is a member of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commissions’ Distracted Driving Action Team, said the initiative will run until the end of April, and that more deployments may be added during the summer.

“We can save lives by simply keeping our eyes on the road and hands on the wheel at all times," Santilli said. "We hope Operation Ghost Rider will further educate the public about the dangers of distracted driving.”

