Police release new timeline for Feb. 13 shooting at MSU

Michigan State University police released Thursday a new timeline of events from Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 when a shooter opened fire on campus, killing three students.

MSU Police and Public Safety's full findings are below:

7:19 p.m., Feb. 13: Anthony McRae exits bus at Grand River/Berkey Hall bus stop.

7:24 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae walks eastbound on Grand River Avenue in front of Broad Art Museum.

7:26 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae walks northeast across Grand River Avenue.

8:12 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae walks westbound in front of Broad Art Museum.

8:18 p.m., Feb. 13: First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911.

8:19 p.m., Feb. 13: Officers dispatched to Berkey Hall by Ingham County 911.

8:19 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae is seen walking westbound along Grand River Avenue in front of Ramp 6.

8:20 p.m., Feb. 13: First officers arrive at Berkey Hall.

8:23 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae fires one shot while walking from Berkey to the Union.

8:24 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae enters the Union.

8:26 p.m., Feb. 13: First report of shooting at the Union.

8:26 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae exits the Union and leaves campus.

8:27 p.m., Feb. 13: Officers dispatched to the Union by Ingham County 911.

8:27 p.m., Feb. 13: Officers arrive at the Union.

8:30 p.m., Feb. 13: First MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place.

8:31 p.m., Feb. 13: Second MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place.

9:14 p.m., Feb. 13: Person matching description is seen walking northbound on Harrison near Grand River Avenue.

10:04 p.m., Feb. 13: MSU Alert sent, suspect description given.

10:54 p.m., Feb. 13: MSU Alert sent, instructions to monitor alert.msu.edu for more information.

11:02 p.m., Feb. 13: First news conference takes place.

11:18 p.m., Feb. 13: Photo of McRae shared on MSU DPPS social media.

11:33 p.m., Feb. 13: MSU Alert sent, more descriptive suspect description given.

11:35 p.m., Feb. 13: Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Road near High Street in the City of Lansing.

11:49 p.m., Feb. 13: Officers approach person matching description and he completes suicide with a gun.

12:20 a.m., Feb. 14: MSU DPPS confirms the deceased person matching description as McRae with the public.

12:25 a.m., Feb. 14: Second news conference takes place.

12:27 a.m., Feb. 14: MSU Alert sent, shelter-in-place lifted.

12:28 a.m., Feb. 14: MSU DPPS posts to social media that shelter-in-place is lifted.

1:07 a.m., Feb. 14: MSU Alert sent, bus service information for reunification center.

1:35 a.m., Feb. 14: Third news conference takes place.

8:02 a.m., Feb. 14: Fourth news conference takes place.

12:12 p.m., Feb. 14: News release disseminated.