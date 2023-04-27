Police release new timeline for Feb. 13 shooting at MSU
Michigan State University police released Thursday a new timeline of events from Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 when a shooter opened fire on campus, killing three students.
MSU Police and Public Safety's full findings are below:
7:19 p.m., Feb. 13: Anthony McRae exits bus at Grand River/Berkey Hall bus stop.
7:24 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae walks eastbound on Grand River Avenue in front of Broad Art Museum.
7:26 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae walks northeast across Grand River Avenue.
8:12 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae walks westbound in front of Broad Art Museum.
8:18 p.m., Feb. 13: First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911.
8:19 p.m., Feb. 13: Officers dispatched to Berkey Hall by Ingham County 911.
8:19 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae is seen walking westbound along Grand River Avenue in front of Ramp 6.
8:20 p.m., Feb. 13: First officers arrive at Berkey Hall.
8:23 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae fires one shot while walking from Berkey to the Union.
8:24 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae enters the Union.
8:26 p.m., Feb. 13: First report of shooting at the Union.
8:26 p.m., Feb. 13: McRae exits the Union and leaves campus.
8:27 p.m., Feb. 13: Officers dispatched to the Union by Ingham County 911.
8:27 p.m., Feb. 13: Officers arrive at the Union.
8:30 p.m., Feb. 13: First MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place.
8:31 p.m., Feb. 13: Second MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place.
9:14 p.m., Feb. 13: Person matching description is seen walking northbound on Harrison near Grand River Avenue.
10:04 p.m., Feb. 13: MSU Alert sent, suspect description given.
10:54 p.m., Feb. 13: MSU Alert sent, instructions to monitor alert.msu.edu for more information.
11:02 p.m., Feb. 13: First news conference takes place.
11:18 p.m., Feb. 13: Photo of McRae shared on MSU DPPS social media.
11:33 p.m., Feb. 13: MSU Alert sent, more descriptive suspect description given.
11:35 p.m., Feb. 13: Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Road near High Street in the City of Lansing.
11:49 p.m., Feb. 13: Officers approach person matching description and he completes suicide with a gun.
12:20 a.m., Feb. 14: MSU DPPS confirms the deceased person matching description as McRae with the public.
12:25 a.m., Feb. 14: Second news conference takes place.
12:27 a.m., Feb. 14: MSU Alert sent, shelter-in-place lifted.
12:28 a.m., Feb. 14: MSU DPPS posts to social media that shelter-in-place is lifted.
1:07 a.m., Feb. 14: MSU Alert sent, bus service information for reunification center.
1:35 a.m., Feb. 14: Third news conference takes place.
8:02 a.m., Feb. 14: Fourth news conference takes place.
12:12 p.m., Feb. 14: News release disseminated.