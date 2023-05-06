Promise made, promise kept: Harden invites MSU shooting victim to 76ers game

Detroit — Promises are made to be kept.

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is keeping his word to John Hao, one of the five students severely wounded in the Feb. 13 mass shooting at Michigan State University, by inviting him to be a guest when the Boston Celtics face off against the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Hao is slated to attend Sunday's game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Andrews reported on Twitter.

The invitation came nearly three months following a FaceTime call when Harden reached out to Hao, 20, while he remained at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, following the campus ambush. Hao and the other four survivors have since been discharged from Sparrow Hospital.

Following the shooting, Harden talked with Hao, saying he had gifts headed his way to "hopefully give you some encouragement and make you smile a little bit."

“Everything will work itself out ... be strong,” Harden told Hao, who glimmered upon seeing Harden on the screen. “You’re all right. You’re going to be all right. I promise you are … I love when you’re smiling, all right? I’m with you," Harden said.

Hao also received a pair of game-worn sneakers and other items from the 33-year-old guard, who previously played for the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma Thunder.

Hao, an international student from China who is working toward a career in sports management, was paralyzed when shot in the spine during the Feb. 13 attack, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched in February.

The three MSU students who were killed, officials announced earlier, were slated to receive their posthumous degrees this weekend.

Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson received bachelor of science degrees from the College of Natural Science; Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe is set to receive a bachelor of arts degree from the Eli Broad College of Business.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar