Sheriff: Genesee County man knowingly infected teen with HIV

A 55-year-old man who served seven years in prison for knowingly infecting people with the HIV virus allegedly groomed a teen boy before also contaminating him with the disease without his knowledge, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Friday.

Last month, the boy's mother reported the alleged abuse by John Cole, formerly known as John Peters, Swanson said during a taped press conference about the arrest.

Cole has been charged with 12 counts, including criminal sexual conduct in the first, second, third and fourth degree, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Bond was set for $75,000 during Cole's arraignment Thursday in 67th District Court.

Cole, who did not have an attorney listed on the court's website, has a May 25 scheduled probable cause hearing.

Swanson said there are at least two other victims who likely don't know they'd been infected by Cole.

"He is one of the most vile that I have seen in his nearly four decades of doing this, and his grooming tactics were some of the best I have seen in the worst way,” Swanson said of Cole.

The sheriff said Cole "made a connection" with the boy's family at a community event in December.

"Predators place themselves in opportunities where they can attract unknowing victims," Swanson said, adding that Cole and the victim shared birthdays, which the sheriff said the man used to establish a "common bond."

In February, Swanson said the first sexual contact between Cole and the boy happened when the man took the victim to a Carman-Ainsworth vs. Hamady basketball game.

"A family member agrees to this — a 55-year-old man that you just met two months ago and a 15-year-old boy," the sheriff said. "On the way to the game is when the first sexual contact starts to happen. He diverted to a Flint Township business and aggressively started to assault the victim, then went back to the game."

Swanson said Cole next abused the boy during a March 1 birthday party at a Flint Township restaurant, and when the festivities moved to a bowling alley, Cole allegedly abused the boy again.

Cole's criminal record dates back to 1987, when he was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. In 1995, he was convicted of uttering and publishing.

Swanson said in 2013, former county Health Department Director Mark Valacak called him and said, "he'd noticed there was a high increase of young men who were HIV positive." Swanson said an investigation led to Cole, who was "knowingly infecting sexual partners with HIV without informing them."

In that case, Cole was convicted of intercourse with specific intent or reckless disregard to infect with HIV and served seven years in prison, Swanson said.

During his press briefing, Swanson played a video from a podcast Cole made wearing a Nickelodeon T-shirt, in which he said he'd had a difficult childhood.

“I made it in my mind that I personally would make sure a child never experienced what I went through," Cole said.