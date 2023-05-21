From caregiving to youth sports, $800,000 in grants will boost organizations

Southeast Michigan organizations recently learned they would receive a total of $800,000 to support caregivers, sports programming and other community development projects.

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, a philanthropic grantmaking foundation, distributed $800,000 in grants from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to 36 nonprofit organizations, many providing free services to clients.

One of the organizations is the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor, which received $14,000 toward the psychosocial needs of Washtenaw County cancer caregivers to cope with the burdens of cancer. A weekly hybrid support group led by a professional therapist will be available.

"It is a program that is really deeply meaningful," said Bonnie Dockham, the organization's executive director. "Some people participate for years while their loved one is in cancer treatment for a very long time. Some people just come for a little while and their loved one may get better or pass away."

"Our annual budget is over $1 million and we provide all of our services for free ... so we have to raise that anew every year, so these funds make a big difference to us," she said.

Gilda's Club-Metro Detroit,headquartered at the Durfee Innovation Society in Detroit, will use $12,000 for similar programming.

"In the cancer space, everybody talks a lot about the person whose diagnosed, but the caregiver and the strength of the family is super super important," said Laura Varon Brown, the organization's CEO. "There's such a pressure on the caregiver to make sure the whole family is healthy, this (grant) allows us the support, the education and workshops that will help support the family as a whole."

"If there's something that we don't do and we have a family that's struggling in another area, we can refer them out and vice versa. The Ralph Wilson and Community Foundation are so generous, and this allows us to expand that programming into Detroit, which is essential."

The Art Experience will use its $14,000 from the foundation for a 12-week pilot program focusing on art therapy for cancer caregivers in Oakland County. Cancer caregivers are usually spouses but also can be adult children or siblings.

"Because caregivers are so strapped for time for themselves ... we're trying to develop something where we can best meet the needs of the folks where they're at," said Audra Pieknik, the art studio's executive director. Pieknik said the organization will call caregivers who may not have time to make art at the studio or send art supplies to their homes.

In total, $163,000 went to 10 organizations that support caregivers; $270,000 went to six cities and townships to improve the design and accessibility of parks, trails and other pathways; and $285,000 was awarded to 14 organizations that focus on sports.

Team Guts, a fitness organization, offers outdoor martial arts and dance classes at the Hunter Community Center in Clawson for people with special needs as well as one-on-one training for those who are not comfortable in a group setting.

The program received $22,000 for a four-week summer day camp for youth with special needs in Oakland and Macomb counties.

"Those funds help us, primarily, to hire qualified counselors because ... we need folks that are familiar with the different special needs," said Paul Turner, the sports program's president. A majority of the campers have autism and others have cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and other rare, special needs.

Turner said the organization must have one counselor per camper, so the grant funding will allow them that ratio of care. It also allows the group to provide scholarships to families who need financial assistance to help them afford the camp.

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation established the endowment funds at the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan to support goals important to the late-Ralph C. Wilson Jr., a Detroit native and former Grosse Pointe resident. He was the longtime owner of the NFL's Buffalo Bills, according to a release from the foundation announcing the grants

The endowed funds are designed to grow over time and provide funding in perpetuity for charitable causes according to a donor’s wishes, the release said.

“The Wilson Legacy Funds support a diverse set of nonprofits making a huge, positive difference throughout our seven-county service area,” said Richard DeVore, president of the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan, in the release. “This year's grantmaking reaches into the heart of rural, suburban and urban communities — investing in organizations that are committed to making southeast Michigan a desirable place to live, work and play.”