Feds to fund $24.3 million to address rail crossing safety in Michigan

Washington — Two Michigan projects will receive a combined $24.3 million to improve safety in areas where roadways intersect with railroads, the U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday.

The City of Monroe in southeast Michigan will receive $23.9 million to eliminate an existing crossing and to build new routes that prevent cars and trucks from having to intersect with trains.

It is expected to "improve roadway traffic flow on the west side of Monroe and improve safety response times for emergency vehicles," according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Monroe and freight company CSX will contribute an additional 20% match of the federal funds.

Manistee County will also receive $424,000 to study abandoning a railroad track around the northern side of Lake Manistee and building one on the south side, eliminating four crossings between trains and vehicles, three marine bridges, and a rail car staging area. Manistee County will match 20% of the funds.

In a call previewing the announcement, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his agency frequently hears from Americans whose lives are disrupted by unsafe rail crossings, from delayed commutes while drivers wait for trains to fatal accidents in which vehicles are stuck on train tracks.

"Citizens from these communities (in the past) don't get much responsiveness on these concerns," he said. "What we're now able to do is put unprecedented funding toward addressing these railroad crossings."

The funding is part of a total of $570 million spent on 63 projects in 32 states, according to the FRA.

FRA Administrator Amit Bose added that there will be more funding rounds to come and that the agency expects the money will "bring a lot of good to a lot of communities across the country."

