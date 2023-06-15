Family of Alexandria Verner files intent to sue Michigan State University after shooting

The family of one of the Michigan State University students killed in a mass shooting on campus in February has filed a notice of its intent to sue with the Michigan Court of Claims.

Alexandria Verner, 20, was killed in Berkey Hall Feb. 13 after the shooter came into her classroom and opened fire. Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were also killed at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, and five others were injured in the shooting.

The letter is addressed to Michigan State University's president, board of trustees, general counsel and department of police and public safety.

Verner's intent to sue notes that Vice Chair of the Faculty Senate and Steering Committee Stephanie Anthony raised concerns in September at a planning meeting about whether more should be done to boost security at MSU. One other faculty member had raised concerns around that time as well, according to the intent to sue.

MSU Police Chief Marlon Lynch told Anthony that the wooden doors at Berkey Hall had access control systems on them that would allow them to be remotely locked, according to the intent to sue documents.

These systems did not work the night of the shooting, according to the intent to sue. Key card access also was deactivated before the shooting, which allowed unfettered access to campus buildings including Berkey and the Union. The locks in the classroom where Verner was shot and killed also weren't able to be deployed from the inside.

"Many lives among our community have been profoundly impacted by the violence our campus experienced," MSU spokesman Dan Olsen said when asked to comment on Verner's intent to sue. "We are heartbroken and sorry for the tragic loss of life and each person harmed by senseless gun violence. MSU has been engaged in conversations with the families of those we lost and those injured to identify ways to provide ongoing support, and we are committed to keeping those lines of communication open."

Verner's attorney also noted that there were not metal detectors, security stations or armed security at Berkey or the Union, and that the emergency alert system failed to immediately and effectively notify all students about the active shooter. The surveillance system on campus also didn't provide real-time footage of the shooter, which delayed identification and apprehension, according to the intent to sue.

Troy Forbush and Nate Statly, both of whom were shot and injured in the campus shooting, filed notices of their intent to sue on Monday in the Michigan Court of Claims.

