4th victim in Michigan State University mass shooting files intent to sue

A third student who was injured in the mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus in February has filed an intent to sue with the Michigan Court of Claims.

John Hao was in Berkey Hall Feb. 13 when the shooter came into his classroom and opened fire. He was severely injured, along with four others on campus that night, and three students — Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson — were killed.

Hao was shot in the back as he tried to run away and escape out of the window on the opposite side of the classroom, according to the intent to sue. He couldn't feel his lower body after being shot, but he used his arms to propel himself forward to help another victim until first responders arrived.

Marco Díaz-Muñoz, the MSU professor teaching the class Forbush and Statly were in, blocked the door with his foot to prevent the gunman from re-entering the room because the door could not be locked from the inside.

"No one knew whether he was going to come in again," Díaz-Muñoz told The Detroit News three days after the shooting. "All I knew was that I needed to close that door."

Hao is permanently paralyzed at and below the chest and he sustained severe and permanent injuries, including critical injuries to his thoracic spine and spinal cord at vertebraes T7 and T8 and injuries to his lungs. He spent three weeks at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, eight weeks at Ability Lab in Chicago and outpatient physical therapy and four weeks in occupational therapy at Sparrow.

"Many lives among our community have been profoundly impacted by the violence our campus experienced," MSU spokesman Dan Olsen said about the notification of the intent to sue. "We are heartbroken and sorry for the tragic loss of life and each person harmed by senseless gun violence. MSU has been engaged in conversations with the families of those we lost and those injured to identify ways to provide ongoing support, and we are committed to keeping those lines of communication open."

Hao's attorneys argued that MSU, its police department and its facilities department acted with gross negligence and failed to take reasonable steps to protect students and visitors on campus from harm. The issues at question include:

Allowing open building access to the public during evening hours.

Failing to install locks on the inside of classroom doors.

Failing to post employee security guards or patrol officers to monitor access to campus buildings.

Failing to install lock systems in classrooms that could be activated by instructors and continuing to hold classes in Berkey Hall when it was inadequately temperature-controlled, which required students and faculty to prop doors open to control the temperature.

Not having enough security cameras to monitor the campus.

Continuing to use security cameras that couldn't display real-time footage.

Failing to use locks that could be engaged remotely and simultaneously on all campus buildings.

Choosing not to remotely lock campus buildings when university officials could have.

Not using other mass shooting deterrent technology other universities use.

Failing to conduct secure-in-place drills in campus buildings.

Not doing a timely hiring of a qualified consultant to evaluate MSU's readiness to respond to an active shooter.

Unjustifiably delaying the transmission of emergency messages to the campus community.

Two students who survived the shooting, Troy Forbush and Nate Statly, as well as Verner's family, have filed intents to sue with the Michigan Court of Claims.

