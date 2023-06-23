Former UM President Schlissel to return to faculty in fall

Former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel will be returning to the faculty in the fall as a tenured professor, he and UM officials confirmed Friday.

Reached by email, Schlissel said he will be teaching MCDB (Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology) 436, a course on human immunology for upper-level undergraduates, which he said is similar to one he taught for ten years during his tenure at the University of California,Berkeley.

Schlissel added he will teach a seminar course for the medical school in immunology during the winter term. Both courses are in his areas of expertise and interest, he said.

"I taught for twenty years at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and at UC-Berkeley," wrote Schlissel, who holds an M.D. and Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins. "While I was serving as provost at Brown, and during my presidency here, I gave guest lectures in several courses. I love teaching and look forward to getting back to it."

Schlissel left UM in January 2022 after the Board of Regents dismissed him from his post following an investigation that uncovered emails with a university subordinate over several years that officials said was inappropriate ― a charge he denied.

He subsequently reached a settlement with UM that called for him to be paid $463,000 to take a one-year leave, after which he could return to the faculty with a six-figure salary and receive health insurance upon his retirement.

Schlissel will earn $185,000 annually, UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said. During the last year of his presidency, he earned $927,000 annually.

The former president retains a tenured faculty position that was part of his first university employment agreement, Fitzgerald said.

"He has faculty appointments as a professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology (College of Literature, Science, and the Arts) and microbiology and immunology (Medical School), with tenure," Fitzgerald said. "Schlissel, a molecular immunologist, has a 50% appointment in MCDB ( Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology) and a 50% appointment in microbiology and immunology. He has a 0% (often referred to as dry) appointment in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Medical School."

Schlissel said he also expects to serve on various faculty committees and "helping my departments in other appropriate ways based on my expertise and experience."

