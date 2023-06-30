Man being extradited to face murder charges in Michigan woman's 2011 death

A 42-year-old man will be extradited to Michigan to face first-degree murder charges in connection with a Lapeer County woman's 2011 shooting death for which another man was convicted and is on house arrest awaiting a new trial, state officials said Friday.

Chadwick Mobley was arrested in Montana Wednesday after he'd fled following an interview by Michigan State Police detectives, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said in a Friday release.

State police detectives had tracked Mobley down in Utah after re-examining DNA found on a cigarette butt left at the crime scene, a house where on Nov. 14, 2011, 20-year-old Andrea Eilber was bound to a chair in the basement of her aunt and uncle's Mayfield Township home. She'd been shot once in the head.

After the killing, police arrested Eilber's friend Kenneth Grondin, who was 19 years old at the time and had dated the victim. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and in 2016 he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In 2018, Grondin's appeal was granted based on faulty language on the jury verdict instruction form. He was released from prison, and a new trial was ordered. Grondin is on house arrest as he awaits a new trial. His attorneys could immediately be reached Friday for comment.

During Eilber's murder investigation, police recovered a cigarette butt in the driveway of the home where the killing occurred, but initially found no DNA match. Last year, detectives resubmitted a DNA sample taken from the cigarette butt to Othram Laboratory, a Texas private laboratory that specializes in genetic genealogy testing.

In January, according to a search warrant affidavit from a Utah detective seeking a buccal swab to collect Mobley's DNA, "Othram Laboratory notified the Michigan State Police and provided a lead on the DNA. The individual lead they provided is a resident in the State of Utah. It was requested by Othram that this individual’s DNA be collected and submitted, to exclude him from being the donor of the cigarette butt DNA profile."

Detectives tracked down Mobley in Utah, who lived in his delivery truck, which he used to deliver products to area Walmart stores, according to the affidavit. Police followed Mobley around trying to get a DNA sample from him, including securing a sample of his dog's feces after Mobley had collected it in a plastic bag and discarded it in a trash can, the affidavit said.

After Michigan State Police questioned Mobley about the murder, the suspect went on the lam, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office release.

"Mobley fled his home shortly after questioning by MSP and was apprehended Wednesday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Libby, Montana," the release said. "He is presently in the custody of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and is awaiting transfer to Michigan to face these charges."

In addition to first-degree murder charges, Mobley faces felony murder and felony firearm charges, the release said.

“I appreciate the hard work and coordination between the Michigan State Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement agents in Utah who helped facilitate this arrest,” Nessel said in a release. “My department remains committed to seeking justice for crime victims, regardless of how long it takes to receive it.”

A date for Mobley's appearance before a Michigan judge has not yet been determined, the release said.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN