Daugherty Johnson, center, Flint's former utilities administrator, pleaded no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor public records charge rather than facing two felony charges at Genesee District Court in downtown Flint. (Photo: Jake May / Flint Journal)

Flint – A final misdemeanor charge has been dropped against the former utilities director in Flint in an investigation of the city’s lead-tainted water.

Daugherty Johnson pleaded no contest a year ago, which led to two felony charges being dropped as part of a deal. The misdemeanor charge of failing to furnish public records upon request was dismissed Thursday after his continued cooperation with the state attorney general’s office.

Flint didn’t properly treat water from the Flint River. As a result, corrosive water caused lead to break away in old pipes, contaminating the system.

Johnson had been charged with conspiracy and false pretenses in helping officials obtain money to build a new water pipeline.

More than a dozen people have been charged in the investigation. Some cases are pending.

