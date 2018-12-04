Buy Photo A section of lead pipe that was removed by crews replacing lead-tainted service lines at homes on the 1200 block of Durand in Flint, August 31, 2016 (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

State environmental regulators shrugged at Flint's announcement Tuesday that it had completed checking all of the city's targeted lead and galvanized steel water service lines.

More work is expected to be done on lead and galvanized steel pipes next year, a state official said. At the same time, the Natural Resources Defense Council accused the city of Flint of not focusing enough on hazardous pipes likely still in the ground.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said the city has excavated all of the targeted lead and iron pipelines one year ahead of time and replaced thousands of them. The lines were weakened by river water that wasn't treated with anti-corrosion chemicals following Flint's water source switch in 2014.

The city has 28,400 service lines, according to a Flint memo.

In a statement to The Detroit News on Monday, Weaver highlighted the city's efforts to excavate and check 18,313 galvanized or lead pipes connected to 7,707 homes through Nov. 30. Weaver's FAST START project began in 2016 and was first anticipated to be finished in late 2019.

But state environmental officials, who have sparred with Flint officials in court and through a requested consent order, were not as enthusiastic.

"While the DEQ recognizes all of the local and state efforts toward replacement of service lines within the community, more work on lead and galvanized steel service line replacements will continue throughout 2019 with a goal of ensuring lead in the drinking water continues to be maintained under the federal action level," Scott Dean, communication director at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

A legal settlement with the Concerned Pastors for Social Action requires the city to target excavations at homes most likely to have hazardous lead and steel pipes. More than 80 percent of Flint's excavation this year were of homes with copper pipes, according to the NRDC.

"To date, the city has replaced only 7,700 lead and steel service lines, leaving University of Michigan experts to conclude that thousands of hazardous pipes likely remain in the ground," according to the group's statement.

But Flint officials maintain that 90 percent of the more than 13,000 water lines remaining to be excavated are copper and may not need replacement, according to an August memorandum from Flint FAST Start Deputy Program Manager Ed Tharp to the state. He estimated the remaining number of lead service lines at that time at about 1,320 lines.

Weaver has been fighting a DEQ directive to sign a state consent order requiring fixes to Flint's water system.

While the city's water lead test results have been below federal action standards for more than two years, an August 2017 state sanitary survey that found the city’s water system had “significant deficiencies,” including ones related to water distribution, security, finances, and operations and management.

Weaver has resisted signing the order, saying some of the issues already were fixed. She appears to have held off the state long enough to deal with Democratic Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer, whom the mayor endorsed in the gubernatorial election and considers friendlier to the city's plight.

The U.S. Environmental Protect Agency sided with the state over the request Flint repairs, saying the DEQ has "primacy agency authority” to issue a consent order and that Flint missed the deadline to address its infrastructure problems.

