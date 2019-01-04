Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Detroit — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Friday that she is asking Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to take over as the special prosecutor in charge of Flint's water crisis cases.

The announcement, a closely guarded secret until rumors began to circulate on Friday, came via an email amid speculation that Special Prosecutor Todd Flood was potentially being replaced by Worthy.

“I have total confidence in Prosecutor Worthy and her office,” Nessel said in a statement, “and there is no one whose opinion I value more when it comes to the complexity and importance of these cases. We are hoping to have a response from Prosecutor Worthy regarding acceptance of these cases soon.”

Worthy's office issued a comment in response Friday afternoon.

“Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked the Wayne County Prosecutors Office to do an independent evaluation of the Flint Water criminal cases," the statement read. "A decision will be made at a later time addressing what entity will continue these prosecutions. The WCPO will not be making any public statements and will provide the attorney general with a full report when this assessment is completed. It (is) important to remember that there is a lot of material to review as these investigations are almost three years old.”

The development was anticipated following Nessel's victory in last November's election after she had criticized some aspects of former Attorney Bill Schuette's prosecution.

Sources say that Flood had offered his resignation in a letter addressed to Nessel after she won the election, but she had not officially accepted it given the sensitive nature of the situation.

Flood had already won key preliminary hearings to bind over two of former Gov. Rick Snyder's officials for trial for involuntary manslaughter and other guilty pleas.

Flood, with his flashy courtroom style who often bruised elbows with defense attorneys, could not be reached for comment.

Schuette appointed Flood, a former prosecutor and retired head of the Detroit FBI, to lead the investigation into the Flint water crisis as special counsel in January 2016. He was joined by Andy Arena, also a former leader in the Detroit FBI office.

Flood has brought charges against 15 current and former Flint and state officials, including involuntary manslaughter charges against the state's former director of the Michigan Health and Human Services department, Nick Lyon, and the state's former chief medical officer, Eden Wells. The charges are in connection with a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak blamed for the deaths of 12 people in 2014 and 2015 and believed to be linked to the Flint water crisis.

The heat of the city's water crisis occurred from April 2014 to October 2015 when Flint's water source was switched to the Flint River, whose corrosive water leached lead from the city's aging service lines and into drinking water. The move was made under the supervision of state-appointed emergency managers.

Snyder didn't declare a state of emergency about the crisis until early January 2016, nearly three months after returning Flint to the Detroit area water system. The governor warned the public about the Flint area Legionnaires' outbreak a little more than a week later in mid-January 2016.

Lyon and Wells have both been bound over on their charges and will proceed to trial. Six others originally charged have taken plea deals by promising to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and court case.

Snyder kept Lyon and Wells in their positions even after they were bound over to circuit court, signaling to many his disgruntlement with Schuette's investigation and prosecution.

In December, Wells was hired for a $180,000-a-year civil service "advisory physician" job, a position that makes it difficult for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fire her.

Snyder's lieutenant governor, Brian Calley, said Schuette's charges against Lyon and Wells were politically motivated and "gross abuse of power" while running against Schuette in the Republican gubernatorial primary last year.

Schuette had defended the investigation, arguing that his most-politically advantageous option would have been to do nothing in relation to the water crisis.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2620

Twitter: @leonardnfleming

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/michigan/flint-water-crisis/2019/01/04/ag-nessel-worthy-flint-water-cases/2475603002/