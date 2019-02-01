Buy Photo Nick Lyon, center, talks with his attorney John Bursch, left, during the hearing Wednesday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Flint — Lawyers for former state health and welfare chief Nick Lyon and Flint special prosecutors sparred Friday before a judge who has been asked to quash the decision sending the charges that include involuntary manslaughter to trial.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah heard arguments and asked lots of challenging questions related to the defense team's contention that Lyon should not be held accountable for failing to give public notice about the Flint region's Legionnaires' disease outbreak in 2015.

At least 12 people died and another 79 were sickened by the respiratory disease in 2014-2015. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder didn't give a public warning about the outbreak until a mid-January 2016 press conference in Detroit, although there were press reports of certain Legionnaires' deaths during 2014 and 2015.

Lyon, the highest-ranked state official to face criminal charges from Flint's lead-contamination water crisis, wants to overturn 67th District Court Judge David Goggins' decision for him to face trial.

The defense has argued that Lyon ran Michigan's largest department at 14,000 employees and relied on the expertise of department employees, none of whom recommended issuing a public warning.

John Bursch, one of Lyon's attorneys, argued that the charges related to Legionnaires' are similar to if 36 percent of adults were obese and three people died of cardiac arrest. "He can be charged with manslaughter," Bursch said. "Certainly that's not what the Legislature intended when it drafted" the statute cited.

Special Prosecutor Todd Flood fought back, emphasizing that "The state created this problem."

"The district court didn't abuse its discretion," Flood said. "There was probable cause."

Prosecutors contend Lyon could have saved lives by warning the public of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak. He is charged with the deaths of elderly Flint area residents Richard Skidmore and John Snyder, misconduct in office and a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of the public health.

Defense lawyers argue the prosecution has failed to make any connection between Lyon and the men's deaths, saying they died from long-term diseases but not Legionnaires'.

The judge is not expected to make a ruling on Friday.

