Buy Photo Fadwa Hammoud (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)

Flint – A lawyer who has taken over prosecution of Flint water criminal cases says she needs more time to review charges against a former city manager and ex-public works director.

Fadwa Hammoud of the attorney general’s office says she’s doing “due diligence.” She told a judge on Thursday she’s not ready to proceed against Darnell Earley and Howard Croft. She says, “There’s a lot of things in this case that I do not agree with.”

Earley was a state-appointed emergency manager when Flint used the Flint River for water without treating it to reduce corrosion. Lead infected the system.

Earley is charged with conspiracy and misconduct in office. Croft is charged with conspiracy. Todd Flood, who was lead prosecutor for three years, had said he would present evidence to support additional charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/michigan/flint-water-crisis/2019/03/08/fint-water-prosecutor-delay/39168847/