A federal judge has ruled that an amended class-action lawsuit against former Gov. Rick Snyder over the Flint water crisis can proceed. (Photo: Al Goldis / AP)

Lansing – A federal judge on Monday allowed a major class-action lawsuit over the Flint water crisis to move forward and rejected attempts to dismiss counts against former Gov. Rick Snyder.

The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy will allow new evidence in the case that plaintiff attorneys argue shows Snyder was aware of significant risks posed by Flint River water as early as April 2015 but did not inform residents until many months later, when the crisis could no longer be denied.

"Because plaintiffs’ state a plausible bodily integrity claim against Governor Snyder, granting leave to include it would not be futile," Levy wrote in approving admission of an amended complaint.

The suit was filed on behalf of Flint residents claiming personal injury and/or property damage as a result of the Flint water contamination crisis, including those exposed to lead and at least one resident who died due to possible Legionnaires’ disease.

An attorney for Snyder was not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated.

