Then-Gov. Rick Snyder testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing Thursday, March 17, 2016, on the circumstances surrounding lead found in tap water in Flint. The state has turned over more records to the committee. (Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP, Andrew Harnik / AP)

Washington — Michigan officials have provided congressional investigators with tens of thousands of documents related to the Flint water crisis since the start of the year.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is continuing to work "cooperatively" with the House Oversight and Reform Committee to produce the documents that the panel requested, AG spokesman Dan Olsen said this week.

"Our office has already supplied the committee with tens of thousands of pages of documents, and we are diligently working to send the rest," Olsen said.

Olsen added that, while some of the records provided to the committee have been submitted previously, "most of these pages of documents are new."

The AG's Office is fulfilling a request from Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who in late December wrote to then-Gov. Rick Snyder to "fully comply" with the committee's 2016 bipartisan request for documents related to the water crisis.

Snyder, a Republican, left office at year's end, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has said her administration would work with AG Dana Nessel to help in collecting documents requested by the committee.

A spokeswoman for Cummings did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Cummings last year had promised to reopen the Flint investigation when Democrats took over the U.S. House in January, telling The Detroit News last year, "I’m not done with Flint."

Cummings also suggested he might bring Snyder back before Congress to testify.

Snyder testified before the Republican-controlled House committee in March 2016, when Cummings and other Democrats called on him to resign.

Cummings later raised questions over whether Snyder had lied during his testimony about when he learned about the 2014-15 Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Flint area. That followed contradictory testimony in an involuntary manslaughter preliminary exam by Snyder's urban issues adviser.

Former House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, had closed the panel's Flint inquiry in December 2016 over the protests of Cummings, who called the move premature and "inconceivable" at the time.

The records that Cummings requested from Snyder included copies of all of Snyder's daily briefings that included the Flint water crisis and public complaints about Flint's water quality.

The panel also sought testing results from Flint's water concerning Legionella bacteria or Legionnaires' disease and documents relating to when Snyder became aware of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Flint region.

Snyder’s office had maintained that he has supplied to the committee all of the requested documents.

In his testimony before Congress, Snyder accepted responsibility for not questioning the conclusions of state experts on Flint's water quality after the city shifted its water source from the Detroit area water system to the Flint River.

But Snyder blamed DEQ officials for not telling him about lead-contaminated water, maintaining he did not know about elevated lead levels until shortly before he announced an action plan in October 2015.

He has insisted that he did not learn about a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease until January 2016.

Urban affairs aide Harvey Hollins had testified in Michigan that he informed the governor about the Legionnaires’ outbreak in December 2015 but didn't indicate what he specifically told Snyder about the Legionnaires’ cases.

Snyder stuck by his testimony, but that didn't satisfy Cummings and other Democrats.

Snyder's office previously said it provided the Oversight committee with tens of thousands of pages of documents, in addition to records from the state's attorney general, health and environmental departments.

A federal judge this month ruled that a major class-action lawsuit over the Flint water crisis could move forward, reinstating claims against Snyder.

In Michigan, a special prosecutor charged two Snyder health officials with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes.

Two state-appointed emergency managers also have been criminally charged, as have four current and former Department of Environmental Quality officials.

