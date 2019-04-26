Virginia Tech Civil & Environmental Engineering professor Marc Edwards works in his university lab. (Photo: Jim Stroup, Virginia Tech)

Flint — Marc Edwards is on the prowl.

Spending $100,000 on lawsuits and public records requests, he has foraged through thousands of pages of transcripts, court testimony and documents from colleges and government agencies.

The tenacious Virginia Tech professor, who helped expose contaminated water in Flint and Washington, has an investigative bent that makes him a scourge of scientists and government bureaucrats.

But this investigation isn’t about lead-laced water. It's about his enemies.

He is fighting with Flint activists and Michigan scientists. He said they’re exaggerating the danger of city water, which has met federal standards for two years. They said he’s unwilling to entertain new research.

The dispute involves lawsuits, open letters, death threats, alleged spurned love and accusations of plagiarism and falsified water data. It has played out in emails, blogs, social media, science conferences and scholarly journals.

“You really can’t make this stuff up,” marveled Amy Pruden, an environmental engineer from Virginia Tech who worked beside Edwards on the Flint water crisis.

Edwards is going after his critics with the same fervor he used against water regulators in Michigan and Washington.

After thousands of hours of research, he has produced a 12-part (and growing) blog that gives a withering review of the work done by the Flint Area Community Health and Environment Partnership, a group of scientists from various Michigan universities.

“I’m going to tell the truth,” Edwards said. “If that makes you mad, I’m sorry. I don’t care who you are, a government agency or an activist in Flint.”

He said he mounted the offensive to protect his reputation, but critics said he's more interested in bloodying the reputation of others.

Among his accusations: the leader of FACHEP allegedly appropriated research by a graduate student, an activist leader purportedly finagled the test results of water in her home, and a critic turned against him after he rebuffed her advances.

Edwards tends to question the motives of anyone who disagrees with him and uses the negative perception to justify attacking the person, said Ben Pauli, a FACHEP liaison to the community.

"Never did I dream someone would portray all of this as a sordid story of ulterior motives and catastrophic scientific ineptitude," said Pauli, an assistant professor of social science at Kettering University in Flint.

Virginia Tech Professor Marc Edwards (Photo: Molly Riley / AP, file)

Truth teller or dissident?

Anyone with a magazine subscription has probably heard about Edwards.

In 2016 the environmental engineer was among Time’s 100 most influential people, Fortune’s 50 greatest leaders, Politico’s top 50 visionaries and Foreign Policy’s 100 greatest thinkers.

Wiry and handsome, he sees himself as a lone wolf, a truth teller, a troublemaker. Even as a student, he would challenge widely held beliefs and prove them wrong, former classmates and teachers said.

“He was just unusually gifted, enough to challenge conventional wisdom in a way that is rare. He was always that way,” said Mark Benjamin, a professor emeritus of environmental engineering who was Edwards’ adviser at the University of Washington.

Edwards, 54, is whip smart, maybe brilliant, others said. He won a MacArthur Fellowship genius grant in 2007.

He regularly describes other scientists as cowards and used car salesmen. He says academia has been besotted by the incessant need to be noticed, published and funded.

Marc Edwards with his student team assembling water test kits that will be sent to Flint, MI for residents to test their water for lead. (Photo: Logan Wallace, Virginia Tech)

How tainted is Flint's water?

In 2016 FACHEP was hired by the state to learn whether the switch to the Flint River had caused an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The outbreak of the respiratory disease in 2014 and 2015 led to 12 deaths and the sickening of 79 others.

Two story lines began to emerge in Flint.

Virginia Tech continued to test the water, which began to fall below the federal standards for lead of 15 parts per billion. But FACHEP said its preliminary research showed the water might be compromised in other ways, that different pathogens might be present.

Edwards felt FACHEP was needlessly scaring people by raising issues before its research was complete.

But activists liked what they were hearing from the new research team. Residents said they were still experiencing health problems, rashes, hair loss.

Among those joining the chorus against Edwards were members of FACHEP.

They suggested he and the state were hiding the danger of bacteria collecting on water filters. Some residents believed it was Shigella, a bacteria that causes diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Edwards and Eden Wells, Michigan's then-chief medical executive, asked FACHEP leader Shawn McElmurry to quash the rumors, according to emails shared by Edwards. But McElmurry said the FACHEP members were speaking as Flint residents, not as representatives of the group.

Edwards gave McElmurry an ultimatum: Disavow the statements by the FACHEP members by the following week or Edwards would take matters into his own hands, according to a copy of the email.

When McElmurry still refused to act, Edwards went to the ramparts, which, in his case, meant the Freedom of Information Act.

He launched a massive public records request for water-related emails of McElmurry and three other FACHEP leaders.

Virginia Tech Professor Marc Edwards speaks during a press conference for release of data from Flint Water Study re-testing of Flint, Michigan homes for lead in water. (Photo: Logan Wallace, Virginia Tech)

State: Expert's record exaggerated

In 2018, Edwards filed an ethics complaint with the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. He said McElmurry had been duplicitous in applying for the federal grant that funded his group’s work in Flint.

McElmurry had claimed to work in Flint five years before the grant application in 2015 and that, as a result of the work, had a model of the city water system, Edwards said. Neither of those things were true, he said.

“McElmurry may be guilty of perpetrating one of the most insidious cases of scientific misconduct ever in relation to procurement of disaster relief research funding,” Edwards wrote on his blog in March 2018.

A LARA investigation determined McElmurry had exaggerated his prior experience in Flint. In fact, the state agency's report said it didn’t find any evidence of McElmurry having worked on Flint water.

“McElmurry’s overstated involvement in the city of Flint water system definitely bordered on being dishonest,” wrote Charles Hookham, a member of the state Board of Professional Engineers.

But the offense didn’t amount to a violation of the Michigan occupational code, Hookham ruled in March. No action was taken against McElmurry.

McElmurry, an associate professor of environmental engineering at Wayne State, said he was heartened by LARA’s decision. Without mentioning Edwards by name, he said it was unfortunate that he and FACHEP continue to be unfairly criticized.

“It is critical that the public trust our work,” he said in a statement. “Unsubstantiated accusations against researchers or members of the community do not help advance scientific understanding.”

Lee-Anne Walters, Miguel Del Toral, Mona Hanna-Attisha and Marc Edwards, all instrumental in bringing the Flint water crisis to light, pose for a photo in Grand Blanc outside Flint, MI, Friday, March 11, 2016. (Photo: Logan Wallace, Virginia Tech)

Legal battle with activists

In July 2018, Edwards filed a lawsuit that accused three former allies of leading a two-year campaign to destroy his reputation. They had criticized him in conversations, emails, interviews and social media.

The three were Melissa Mays, an activist leader in Flint, and Paul Schwartz and Yanna Lambrinidou, water activists in Washington.

They were among 101 people who signed a 2018 letter sent to science and engineering organizations criticizing Edwards for attacking FACHEP and asking them to investigate the Virginia Tech expert.

Mays had been tightly aligned with Water Defense, actor Mark Ruffalo's environmental group, which had been criticized by Edwards.

Schwartz and Lambrinidou, who worked closely with Edwards in Washington, feel he sometimes co-opts the role of residents, being both scientist and activist.

Edwards used the lawsuit to level accusations against the defendants.

He said Mays told him she had manipulated a Virginia Tech test kit in 2016 to overstate the amount of lead in her water. Mays, who had a lawsuit pending against the state, announced the skewed results to the media, according to the lawsuit.

Lawyer Bill Moran, who represented Mays in the lawsuit, declined to respond to the allegation.

The lawsuit also suggested Lambrinidou, an anthropologist, had turned against Edwards after he rejected what he believed were romantic advances in 2013.

Lambrinidou denied she ever made a romantic advance.

"This allegation is false, cowardly, and built on doctored evidence," she said.

Her sentiments toward Edwards changed after 2013, according to emails he obtained in a public records request.

In a 2016 message to a friend, Lambrinidou said she was disgusted with the praise surrounding Edwards' work in Flint.

“The injustice of it all, the exploitation, the abuse and the national narrative of celebration and heroism is eating me up alive,” she wrote. “It’s like looking at your rapist get the Nobel Prize for gender equality.”

In March, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski said the Flint residents’ letterwas protected by the First Amendment because it was commentary about a public controversy.

In a joint statement, the three defendants said they were happy the legal action was no longer hanging over their head.

They said Edwards had filed the lawsuit, which asked for $3 million in damages, to silence them through intimidation. They said they will not remain silent.

“We will not stop speaking our truth,” they said. “We will not stop fighting for environmental justice, and we will not let anyone else silence the strength, expertise, and passion of affected communities or their allies again.”

Edwards said he doesn’t plan to be quiet either.

“I’m not going anywhere, OK?” he said. “I’m going to do my duty, continue to speak the truth. There’s a market for that because so few people are doing it. There’s no one else like me.”

