Then-Gov. Rick Snyder testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing Thursday, March 17, 2016, on the circumstances surrounding lead found in tap water in Flint. (Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP)

Lansing – Authorities investigating Flint’s water crisis have used search warrants to seize from storage the state-owned mobile devices of former Gov. Rick Snyder and 65 other current or former officials, the Associated Press has learned.

The warrants were sought two weeks ago by the attorney general’s office and signed by a Flint judge, according to documents the AP obtained through public-records requests.

Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who is helping with the probe, confirmed they executed a series of search warrants related to the criminal investigation of Flint’s lead-contaminated water in 2014-15 and an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. They declined further comment.

One warrant, signed May 19, lists all content from Snyder’s cellphone, iPad and computer hard drive. Similar information was sought from the devices of 33 employees who worked in his office, 11 in the Department of Environmental Quality and 22 in the Department of Health and Human Services.

The evidence was apparently initially obtained by former special prosecutor Todd Flood with investigative subpoenas. Because it has been kept in a division of the attorney general’s office, Hammoud took the unusual step of securing a warrant to search another part of the office. She has been managing the probe since January.

“We’re doing everything we can to comply,” said Dan Olsen, a spokesman for Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is not involved in the criminal investigation and is instead handling lawsuits against the state by Flint residents.

A similar warrant was also issued to the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

“The department is complying with the warrant. We cannot discuss the details further because it is part of pending litigation,” spokesman Caleb Buhs said.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

The warrants seek data from the devices of individuals who have been charged in the probe but also uncharged officials such as Snyder, former Environmental Quality director Dan Wyant and various people who worked in Snyder’s office including Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, top aide Richard Baird and chief of staff Dick Posthumus.

Lawyers who have represented Snyder and his office could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The warrants came after Hammoud this year reported that boxes of records were discovered in the basement of a state building, including phone extractions and a “trove” of other materials stored on hard drives that allegedly had not been turned over in response to the subpoenas. She sought long breaks in the criminal cases to look at the boxes and any other evidence, but judges declined to suspend the cases for six months.

Flood was ousted as special prosecutor in April after leading the three-year investigation that led to charges against current or former government officials, including two members of Snyder’s Cabinet. Nobody in Snyder’s office has been charged.

Hammoud accused Flood of mishandling the production of records and other evidence collected from state agencies. He has defended his work, saying he acted professionally.

Separately, another lawyer from the attorney general’s office appeared in court to speak up for attorneys in the department who had assisted Flood in collecting and cataloging mounds of records. Christina Grossi said there was no wrongdoing by staff.

Under Michigan law, the affidavit that Hammoud submitted to get the warrants signed by Judge Nathaniel Perry III will not become public for 56 days, though prosecutors can seek to suppress it longer.

The AP filed Freedom of Information Act requests with the attorney general’s office and the budget department to see the warrants they received.

Snyder became a focus of Flood's investigation after a top aide contradicted the Republican governor's statements to the U.S. House Oversight committee.

Snyder blamed Michigan Department of Environmental Quality officials for not telling him about lead-contaminated water, maintaining he did not know about elevated lead levels until shortly before he announced an action plan in October 2015. He also insisted that he did not learn about an outbreak of deadly Legionnaires’ disease until mid-January 2016.

An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a deadly form of pneumonia, killed 12 people and sickened dozens of others in Genesee County in 2014-15.

Urban affairs aide Harvey Hollins had testified that he informed Snyder about the Legionnaires’ outbreak in December 2015 but didn't indicate what he specifically told Snyder about the Legionnaires’ cases. Snyder stuck by his testimony.

But Snyder's insistence didn't satisfy U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland and other Democrats, who insisted that they were missing unspecified documents from the Snyder administration. Cummings asked the Whitmer administration and attorney general's office for Snyder-era Flint documents at the beginning of the year.

Snyder's office has said it provided the Oversight committee with tens of thousands of pages of records, in addition to documents from the state's attorney general, health and environmental departments.

Nessel's office "has already supplied the committee with tens of thousands of pages of documents, and we are diligently working to send the rest," Olsen told The Detroit News in April.

The Detroit News contributed

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/michigan/flint-water-crisis/2019/06/03/snyder-officials-phones-seized/39540975/