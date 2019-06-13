In this Feb. 3, 2016, file photo, Flint resident LeeAnne Walters testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: Molly Riley / AP, file)

Flint residents expressed shock and outrage after criminal charges were dropped Thursday for eight defendants, as some said they feared public officials may never be held accountable for Flint's lead-contaminated water crisis.

LeAnne Walters, the Flint mom who helped expose the crisis after discovering alarming lead levels in the water at her home, said she thinks the dismissals are a “huge insult” to local residents.

“This is just as big of an injustice as when we were poisoned,” Walters said. “And until new charges are filed, that’s how I’m going to feel.”

Walters testified against accused environmental department officials at a preliminary hearing early last year, saying she felt rebuffed and not taken seriously when she tried to present state regulators with lead testing data from her home in 2015.

“My hope is that the MDEQ people will be charged in a way they should have been in the first place, versus a slap on the wrist,” she said Thursday. “But I’m not holding my breath.”

Walters said the dismissals add to a sense that things are going “backward instead of forward” in Flint, noting that long-discussed changes to the federal Lead and Copper Rule that have not yet happened and the state’s 2018 decision to stop providing free bottled water.

“The people who let this happen – people who were paid to protect us but poisoned us – got charged, and now nobody’s charged,” she said. “So backwards.”

Nayyirah Shariff, a local activist and director of Flint Rising, said she was disappointed by dismissals, telling the Detroit News she was “blindsided” by the news.

“Dana Nessel ran on this platform of justice for Flint residents,” she said. “It took three years for us to get Nick Lyon bounded over for trial, and it finally happened this year, and now everything’s been dropped. So it’s going to be that much longer for justice to be achieved.”

Shariff said she is also frustrated that Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worth will not meet with Flint community members to discuss the move until June 28. After announcing that decision, they vowed to decline additional comment until that time.

“That’s 15 days of uncertainty, of anger, and that’s going to fester in the minds of Flint residents — and fester in my own mind too,” Shariff said.

Ultimately, Shariff said she hopes the extended investigation leads to criminal charges against more Snyder administration officials, potentially even the former governor himself.

“But if that doesn’t happen, that’s going to be a hard pill for Flint resident to swallow, and probably peep around the state too,” she said.

