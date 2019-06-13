In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, Nick Lyon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, listens closely as Genesee District Judge David J. Goggins gives his decision during Lyon's preliminary examination at Genesee District Court in Flint. (Photo: Jake May / AP)

Michigan Deputy Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud on Thursday dropped all pending criminal cases over the Flint water contamination crisis, a stunning move as she reboots a probe that began more than three years ago under a previous regime.

While they could be charged again in the future, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and former Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells are no longer set to stand trial on manslaughter and other charges. Charges also were dropped against six other state and Flint officials.

The decision to drop the charges — announced by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office Thursday — will give the department time “to conduct a full and complete investigation.”

The moves are a rebuke of the investigation and 15 prosecutions started by Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette's office under Special Prosecutor Todd Flood and former FBI agent Andy Arena.

Hammoud said she and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who is assisting in the review of the Flint prosecutions, have discovered new information and new persons of interest in the Flint water investigation. The prosecution team also plans to examine additional criminal liability related to all victims of a 2014-15 Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Flint region that killed at least 12 and sickened another 79 individuals.

Hammoud and Worthy will address Flint residents about the case dismissals in a June 28 town hall.

Schuette, former Flint Special Prosecutor Todd Flood and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prosecutors had “immediate and grave concerns” regarding the investigation when Nessel took over the probe in January and assigned Hammoudto it that same month. “All available evidence was not pursued” in the past, Hammoud and Worthy said in a statement.

Nessel, who is dealing with Flint civil litigation, said she supported the dismissal decision "if this step is necessary for them to do a comprehensive and complete investigation."

“I want to remind the people of Flint that justice delayed is not always justice denied and a fearless and dedicated team of career prosecutors and investigators are hard at work to ensure those who harmed you are held accountable," the Plymouth Democrat said.

Flint residents demanding accountability for the water contamination crisis celebrated in August when 67th District Judge David Goggins ordered Lyon to stand trial and suggested his behavior was “corrupt” for probable cause purposes.

At the time, Flood left the courtroom receiving handshakes and back slaps from his team and local residents.

Hammoud and Worthy said they had considered dismissing the pending cases “from the outset,” but tried to salvage the investigation because of the “massive” amount already spent on the effort and the need for speedy relief for Flint residents.

“Nonetheless, we cannot provide the citizens of Flint the investigation they rightly deserve by continuing to build on a flawed foundation,” Hammoud and Worthy said. “Dismissing these cases allows us to move forward according to the non-negotiable requirements of a thorough, methodical and ethical investigation.”

The prosecution team made every effort to obtain and review all evidence through search warrants and this week “completed the transfer into our possession of millions of documents and hundreds of new electronic devices," they said. The review has led to new information, new persons of interest and criminal charges “for all Legionnaires' deaths,” Hammoud and Worthy said.

Chip Chamberlain, one of Lyon’s attorneys in the criminal case, said he learned of the news Thursday afternoon from the Genesee County judge overseeing the case, not the Attorney General’s office and that his client was relieved.

“Well, we’re not shocked by the outcome because we thought that would be the outcome through the courts,” Chamberlain said. “How it happened is a bit of a surprise. We were not told in advance that this was her decision, and I learned of it from the judge’s chambers.”

Lyon "feels fantastic and grateful and vindicated," Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain said that he’s not too worried if prosecutors refile the charges.

"Yes, they have that technical right but they’re not going to exercise it," he said. "Because there wasn’t the evidence to support the cases to begin with.”

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said he will continue to fight for his city and hopes Flint residents will one day see justice.

“Let me be clear: I want to see people behind bars,” Ananich said in a statement. “Words cannot express how disappointed I am that justice continues to be delayed and denied to the people of my city. Months of investigation have turned into years, and the only thing to show for it is a bunch of lawyers who have gotten rich off the taxpayers’ dime.”

The dismissal does not preclude the Attorney General's office from refiling charges after additional review. While the dismissals may “not bring immediate remedy or relief” to Flint residents, they will allow for a “vigorous pursuit of justice,” the prosecutors said.

That pursuit “demands an uncompromising investigation of the Flint Water Crisis and professional prosecution of all those criminally culpable. Accordingly, our team will move forward unrestrained by political motivations, prior tactics, or opportunities for financial gain.”

The Attorney General office’s uncertainty regarding outstanding evidence in the case could present serious challenges down the road if not addressed immediately, said Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor.

Prosecutors have an absolute duty to disclose evidence that could weigh in the defendant's favor, regardless of whether they were aware the evidence was in their possession, Henning said.

“That really is what haunts prosecutors: If there’s evidence out there that hasn’t been seen, then they don’t know if it’s exculpatory or not,” he said. “There’s no good-faith defense. You have to turn it over.”

While there may be some pressure for action due to statutes of limitations on certain charges, a comprehensive understanding of the evidence available is more important, Henning said.

“If charges are dismissed, usually prosecutors have six months or so to refile charges and it won’t affect the statute of limitations,” he said.

Lyon and Wells were preparing to stand trials for allegedly failing to timely inform the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease when Flint was using improperly treated water from the Flint River in 2014 and 2015. The outbreak occurred at the same time that the city’s water system was contaminated with lead.

Lyon was the highest-ranking state official to be charged in the investigation.

Seven original defendants reached plea deals with Flood that avoided potential jail or prison time. Hammoud dismissed Flood from the investigation in late April after finding a “trove of documents” related to the Flint water crisis in the basement of a state building. The defendants' attorneys said they didn't think anything significant or new would be found in the documents.

"We conducted multiple court hearings and preliminary exams, placed hundreds of exhibits into evidence and successfully bound defendants over for trial," Flood said in late April. "This complex case of official wrong-doing and betrayal of public trust has been prosecuted with the utmost attention to the professional standards that justice demands. I walk away knowing that I gave everything I had to give to this case."

Staff Writer Jonathan Oosting contributed

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

lfleming@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/michigan/flint-water-crisis/2019/06/13/involuntary-manslaughter-charges-dropped-flint-water-scandal/1445870001/