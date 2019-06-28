Flint — Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Friday slammed the Flint water probe conducted under former Attorney General Bill Schuette, saying investigators failed to review millions of documents.

Speaking at a town hall meeting at a UAW hall, Hammoud and Worthy appeared to win over a crowd of about 100 people who were skeptical of Attorney General Dana Nessel's decision to dismiss criminal charges against eight defendants and start the investigation over.

The two gave detailed explanations of the deficiencies of the investigation led by fired special prosecutor Todd Flood, saying neither prosecutor had seen anything like it in their careers.

Hammoud and Worthy said new search warrants produced at least 20 million new documents along with 600 devices.

They said defense firms hired by the various state agencies were gatekeepers of information presented to Flood's team, giving these lawyers power to determine what investigators received.

Under those circumstances, "How do you go forward with an investigation? How do you charge anyone?" Worthy asked. The investigation up to the point when Hammoud took over made "no sense to me."

"No one is off the hook," Hammoud said.

In a statement Friday night, Schuette defended the closed investigation, saying "we were prepared to go forward with robust prosecutions."

"We took the steps that preserved the evidence in this case," he said.

And our work was not done."

There is a rush to get through the documents because the statute of limitations runs out in nine months. But both promised swift action.

"We believe every person in the city of Flint is a victim," Hammoud said. "The easy route would have been to stick with the 1 percent if we cared about speed."

But given what they've found since taking over the investigation, restarting the probe was the right thing to do, both said.

"We believe it's about time that the people are on the front lines of this investigation," Hammoud said at the start of the meeting.

Two weeks ago, Hammoud and Worthy dropped criminal charges against the eight Flint water crisis defendants, including two high-level state health officials and two state-appointed Flint emergency managers.

Hammoud and Worthy have said they need time to restart the investigation and explore new evidence, new people of interest and new criminal culpability linked to the 2014-15 Legionnaires' disease outbreak that killed 12 people in the Flint region and sickened at least 79 others.

Prior to Friday's two-hour town hall, many Flint residents expressed outrage at the dropping of criminal charges, with one activist calling it a "huge insult." Others, including community activist Arthur Woodson, have been reassured that the Attorney General's office can still refile criminal charges and hold Flint water scandal-linked officials accountable.

Schuette this week embarked on an extended media tour to defend his Flint investigation ahead of the Friday night town hall, sitting for radio interviews and an appearance on WKAR-TV’s “Off The Record.”

Any suggestion he and his team botched the Flint investigation “is just not true. It’s bogus and false,” Schuette said in the Friday morning television interview.

“The investigation in Flint was done with exceptional professionalism with a thorough, painstaking review of every charge,” Schuette said, noting his team included former Detroit FBI chief Andy Arena and Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

“We filed charges when the facts matched the jury instruction that matched the elements of the crime,” the former attorney general said.

Schuette also challenged estimates that the investigation cost the state more than $30 million, a figure that includes defense legal costs for state officials his office charged.

He said no one has questioned or complained about the costs of his office’s investigations into sexual abuse by pedophile Larry Nassar or members of the Catholic clergy.

“I find it interesting and disappointing that people are complaining about the Flint investigation,” Schuette said. “This is a predominantly African American city where it’s been, you know, (a) marginalized, production and auto-wise shutdown, jobs, shrinking city. And I think it’s outrageous that this bias towards Flint on money is being exhibited.”

Critics have argued the investigation cost significant sums without producing results. Misdemeanor convictions Schuette’s office achieved against lower-level Flint and state employees were the result of plea deals.

“But we were producing results,” Schuette argued, noting that involuntary manslaughter cases against former Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells had been bound over for trial.

“I make no apologies, no apologies whatsoever, for fighting for the families of Flint,” he said.

