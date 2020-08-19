Michigan reaches over $500M settlement in Flint water crisis civil suits

The state of Michigan has reached a more than $500 million settlement that would put to rest lawsuits arising out of the Flint water crisis, two sources with knowledge of the agreement confirmed Wednesday.

The sources weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter, which will be a significant development in a years-long legal fight that's garnered national attention.

Details about the settlement arising out of the Flint lead-contaminated water crisis are expected to be spelled out Friday. The deal comes after several years of litigation in which Flint residents pursued damages from the state for the lead-contaminated water piped into many Flint households.

The settlement would be one of the largest in the state's history.

Marc Edwards, the Virginia Tech professor and water expert who tested city water at Flint households and helped expose the lead contamination, responded quickly to the news of a settlement.

"If money is how government expresses sorrow for its crimes — this is a big apology," Edwards said.

Ryan Jarvi, a spokesman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, declined to provide details or confirm a settlement had been reached.

Nessel's office and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office have been engaged in ongoing mediation effort in Flint water cases for more than 18 months, Jarvi said.

"We and the other parties are bound by a federal court order to maintain the confidentiality of detailed settlement and mediation communications until we reach a certain point," Jarvi said. "We have not yet reached the point where we can discuss a potential settlement."

Nessel said last year that she was in discussions regarding the negotiations with Whitmer and legislative leaders about the settlement, which will likely require lawmakers to appropriate state funds.

The governor's office isn't at the point where it can discuss a potential settlement in the case, said Whitmer's spokeswoman, Tiffany Brown, on Wednesday.

"Since taking office, the governor's and the attorney general's teams have been working steadily to reach a resolution of the Flint water cases, and they continue to do so," Brown said.

Through June 2019, Michigan was the subject of 79 Flint related lawsuits in state and federal court. Over the years, some suits have been consolidated for case management purposes.

It is not clear whether the settlement expected Friday resolves all of the civil suits filed against the state or a majority of them.

The state also had filed its own civil suit against engineering companies that had been hired by the Flint government as consultants when the city switched its water source. Nessel has said she expected any settlement from the lawsuits again Veolia and LAN to offset what the state would eventually pay in the state and federal civil litigation.

The state had appointed a series of emergency managers to operate the city of Flint after years of financial distress when one of the managers decided to switch the city's water source from water provided by the regional Detroit Water and Sewerage Department system to the Flint River.

The more acidic river water was not treated with anti-corrosion chemicals upon the advice of Michigan environmental department experts. A panel formed by former Gov. Rick Snyder found that the series of events led to the acidic river water corroding aging city water lines, resulting in the leaching of lead into the drinking water.

Experts have argued the contamination also resulted in two outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease that resulted in at least 13 deaths in the Flint area.

The expected settlement comes nearly two months after a divided Michigan Supreme Court ruled a class-action lawsuit against the state — one of many civil suits filed after the water contamination — could proceed on the argument that Flint residents should be able to recover the value of their property alleged to have been improperly taken due to the contamination.

In June 2019, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud dropped all pending criminal cases in Flint in to reboot the probe that had begun under Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Nessel had ceded authority over the criminal cases to Hammoud to build a conflict wall between the civil cases, which Nessel oversaw, and the criminal cases, which fell under Hammoud’s purview.

Trials for former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and former Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells on manslaughter and other charges were dismissed. Charles also were dropped against six other state and Flint officials.

Hammoud’s investigation is still ongoing.

