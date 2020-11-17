Landmark Flint water crisis settlement grows to $641.2M as it moves to court

A landmark settlement in the Flint water crisis came a step closer to reality Tuesday, when attorneys in the class-action lawsuit said they had presented the agreement to a federal court, with an additional $41.2 million.

The $641.2 million settlement, if approved by the court, would go to victims of the water crisis that eruafter Flint residents learned drinking water was contaminated with lead beginning in 2014.

The city of Flint, McLaren Regional Medical Center and city contractor Rowe Professional Services Co. signed on since the state and attorneys reached an agreement in the summer.

"We are pleased that we are able to take another step towards providing the Flint community and residents a measure of justice," said Ted Leopold of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, one of the leaders of a group of attorneys representing Flint residents in the case. "While this can never undo the damage that has been done, it is essential that those who are responsible for the reckless behavior that led to this crisis are held accountable."

Judge Judith Levy of U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan will review the agreement. If she signs off on the proposed settlement, Flint residents can begin applying for a portion of the funds.

Residents would have 90 days to apply and an additional 120 days to file paperwork showing they qualify, the attorneys said in a statement Tuesday night.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel praised the move Tuesday night as necessary next steps to bring justice to Flint residents.

“Without this settlement, which makes affected children a top priority, Flint residents would have been provided little assurance that their claims would be successful in court, and ongoing litigation could have prolonged their hardships for years," Nessel said in a statement. "Resolving these legal disputes against the state, and now the other defendants who have joined the settlement, is the best possible outcome for Flint’s future.”

The state of Michigan, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, former Gov. Rick Snyder and other individual defendants are also parties in the settlement.

The lawsuits resulted after it was discovered that when city officials switched the city's water source from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to the Flint River in April 2014, the highly corrosive Flint River water leeched lead from the pipes. Flint switched back to Detroit's water in October 2015, but only after many residents were exposed to the contaminated water.

Nearly 80% of the settlement is set to children who were under the age of 7 when exposed. Around 2% will go to special education services in Genesee County and 18% will go to adults and to pay for property damage, Nessel's office said. Around 1% will go toward business losses.

“While no amount of money will heal the wounds inflicted on this community, we are glad to see more entities step up and take responsibility,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley in a statement.

Others were not enthusiastic about the settlement.

Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis said he believed many more people should be included in any deal since the water crisis impact is widespread and ongoing.

“It’s a long ways from being satisfactory,” he said Tuesday night. “The residents still are suffering with no answer.”

Nessel's office estimated that if the settlement is approved, it will be the largest in state history. It's unclear exactly how much each claimant will receive and will depend on the number of people who are approved to receive funds.

When the settlement is finalized, it will give the state liability against future suits over the water crisis, and any person who accepts settlement funds would lose their ability to pursue further legal action against the state government or past officials, including Snyder.

One of the lead attorneys representing Flint residents said while announcing the case in August that it's not perfect, but it's "very good" and "in the best interest of the Flint community."

Attorneys in August said the agreement also would include $35 million for "forgotten children" who couldn't apply for funds immediately, allowing them to qualify for a portion of the settlement when they turn 18.

Lawsuits against the engineering firms that advised the state and city during the crisis — Veolia North America and Lockwood, Newnam & Andrews — continue.

