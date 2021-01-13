Snyder faces two counts of willful neglect of duty in Flint water crisis

Former Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to be arraigned Thursday on two counts of willful neglect of duty related to the Flint crisis over lead-contaminated drinking water.

The charges, found in online court records Wednesday, are misdemeanors punishable by up to $1,000 and a year in jail.

The date of the offense is listed in court records as April 25, 2014, the day the city switched from using Detroit water to the Flint River.

News broke Tuesday that Snyder and several within his administration would be charged in relation to Flint's lead-tainted water, but Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has remained tight-lipped on the matter. Nessel has scheduled a press conference for Thursday to discuss the investigation.

Snyder, his aide, Rich Baird, and former state health director Nick Lyon have been informed they will face criminal charges related to the decision to change the city's water source, which triggered contamination of the city's drinking water. They are among up to 10 people who are set to be charged.

Flint's water switch was done under Snyder-appointed state emergency managers in 2014 and has been suspected to be involved in 2014-15 outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease in the region that sickened more than 90 people and killed at least 12.

