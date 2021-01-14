Flint reacts to Snyder water charges: 'My whole hopes hit the ground'

Kayla Ruble

Special to The Detroit News

Flint — After state prosecutors charged former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder with two misdemeanor charges for his role in the lead contamination of Flint's water supply, resident Cynthia Haynes was speechless.

“Right now, I want to cry, Wow,” Haynes eventually said before choking back tears.

Earlier this week the Flint mother earlier this week had hoped the Republican governor would be indicted when news reports first surfaced. But in less than 36 hours, she said her optimism turned into disappointment that one of the men she believes is responsible for the poisoning of a major Michigan city was charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty — which carry a maximum one year in jail or $1,000 fine each.

Downtown Flint was quiet Thursday morning, and the foot traffic in and out of city hall was sporadic amid COVID-19 restrictions. But across the street, energy buzzed among a small group news cameras and reporters standing outside of the Genesee County jail as nine former state and local officials filed in and out of the facility getting arraigned on charges related to the water crisis.

Community activist Art Woodson stood in front of the entrance in a baseball cap and hoody broadcasting a Facebook Live video from the scene.

"Gov. Snyder, he’s charged, he’s charged,” Woodson said speaking into his phone. “Maybe those are charges that they know will stick, right?”

“We don’t know it’s still an open investigation,” he said, reminding his viewers that during the Flint water charges and preliminary exams under Republican then-Attorney General Bill Schuette, prosecutors added new charges and defendants on multiple occasions.

For Flint activist Gina Luster, the news has been like a roller coaster ride.

“I was elated to hear that he was being charged,” Luster said. “But then it was like that one second of joy and that next sentence was misdemeanor charges, one year and a 1,000 fine and my whole hopes hit the ground.”

Luster, who has a 12-year-old daughter still grappling with the health complications of the water crisis, compared the situation to the Demon Drop ride at Cedar Point park: When it drops, everything in your body comes up into your chest.

“And that’s how it feels right now," she said. "I can barely get my words out.”

There were even ups and downs over the course of the charges being announced this morning.

While Luster can’t make sense of Snyder facing one year in prison when her daughter will face the effects of the water crisis for her entire life, or fines of up to $1,000, an amount she says she has spent more on for bottled water over the course of the last half decade.

“Our lives are going to be affected forever," she said. "Their lives should be affected forever.”

At the same time, she wasn’t optimistic that former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon would face new charges after two charges of involuntary manslaughter were dropped in June 2019 as Attorney General Dana Nessel's office rebooted the Flint investigation.

On Thursday, Lyon was charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter — with each charge carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years and/or $7,500 fine. He also was charged with willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Luster said she welcomed the news.

“It felt really good to hear those names,” she said.

Luster said it felt even better to hear that Snyder’s transformation manager, Richard Baird faced charges including extortion and obstruction of justice. Flint native Baird led Snyder's recovery effort in the city, where he is viewed by many residents as the governor’s right-hand man throughout the scandal.

At the same time, Luster said she still struggles to reconcile that people so close to Snyder and his appointees face potentially harsher punishments than the ex-governor.

Snyder is "the kingpin,” she said. “How is it that people who are taking orders from him end up with felony charges, but he ends up with only misdemeanor charges?”

Luster said her first thought was maybe prosecutors will bring more charges against Snyder later if his confidantes start snitching. But she said she doesn't have a lot of optimism left after four years of waiting for justice.

“It’s really hard to have hope,” Luster said.