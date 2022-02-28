Lawyers: Flint crisis resulted from 'bureaucratic contempt,' not engineering firm advice

Engineering firms being sued over their advice before and during the Flint water crisis denied any wrongdoing Monday, instead blaming government officials motivated by "arrogance," "callousness" and "bureaucratic contempt" toward the city.

Lawyers for the consulting firms, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, argued their defenses in opening statements to jurors deciding a federal suit against the companies brought by four Flint children. The cases by the kids will serve as the "bellwether" for potentially thousands of others seeking similar redress against the companies.