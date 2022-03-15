Snyder, Baird lawyers oppose subpoenas in Flint civil trial; judge hints at compromise

Lawyers for former Gov. Rick Snyder and others criminally charged in the Flint water crisis case argued Tuesday against being subpoenaed in a civil trial currently under way involving the city's engineering consultants.

Snyder along with former top aide Rich Baird, former Flint emergency managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose, and city public works director Howard Croft are trying to avoid testifying in the Flint water civil trial because they could be subjected to questions that overlap with their criminal cases related to the lead-contaminated drinking water and Legionnaires' disease cases.