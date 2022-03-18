Flint water criminal defendant gets surprise hearing before Michigan Supreme Court

A Flint water crisis criminal defendant is getting a hearing before the Michigan Supreme Court to decide whether she and other defendants have a right to a preliminary examination instead of heading directly to trial before a Genesee County Circuit Court judge.

The attorney for Nancy Peeler, a former employee of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is set to argue May 4 before the high court on whether a one-judge grand jury's approval of criminal charges against nine former state and Flint officials connected to the city's lead-contaminated water crisis forbids a preliminary exam under state law. The hearing would come more than 15 months after criminal charges were announced.