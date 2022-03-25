Flint water criminal trials may face two-year delay after appeals court ruling

The Michigan Attorney General's office must create a "taint team" to independently review documents seized from state offices during the Flint water investigation that could delay its prosecutions for an estimated two years following a recent court decision.

A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected a request by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office to stop a judge's order requiring prosecutors to quit using certain documents until an independent team reviews them for any violation of attorney-client privilege.