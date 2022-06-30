Former Gov. Rick Snyder pleads 5th in Flint water civil lawsuit trial

Ann Arbor — Former Gov. Rick Snyder on Thursday again declined to testify in a federal civil lawsuit trial in which four plaintiffs who were younger than 6 during the Flint water crisis are suing engineering firms who contracted with the city at that time.

Snyder appeared before U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy on Thursday in an Ann Arbor courthouse. He invoked his 5th Amendment constitutional right not to answer questions at risk of incriminating oneself.

"Based on advice of counsel I would exercise my Fifth Amendment rights," Snyder said from the witness stand. He left the courtroom with his attorneys after Levy dismissed him.

The trial is to determine if engineering contractors Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, bear responsibility for lead-contaminated water in Flint. The engineering firms have made it clear in the opening arguments of the trial they plan to pin the blame on state and Flint government officials motivated by "arrogance," "callousness" and "bureaucratic contempt" toward Flint.

Snyder, former top aide Rick Baird and three other defendants all gave depositions in mid-2020 in which they didn't invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and before unsealed indictments against them were revealed in January 2021. Levy compelled their appearance in court at the trial.

Snyder faces two misdemeanor charges of neglect of duty related to the Flint water crisis, when the city's drinking water contained elevated levels of lead after the city switched to river water that wasn't properly treated.

But on Tuesday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the one-judge grand jury that Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office appointed to investigate and indict state officials, including Snyder, for alleged Flint water crimes, acted outside of state authority. The justices said the one-judge grand jury could investigate but not indict.

Snyder and his attorney say that Supreme Court ruling should mean charges against him are dropped. Lawyers for other Flint defendants are pursuing the same remedy.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com