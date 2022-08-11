Federal judge declares mistrial in Flint water crisis bellwether trial

A high-profile Flint water crisis trial against two private engineering companies has ended with a hung jury.

U.S. District Court magistrate judge David Grand declared the mistrial on Thursday morning after receiving a note from the eight-member jury saying they did not believe they could deliver a verdict without putting the mental and physical health of the one juror in jeopardy.

“Further deliberations will only result in stress and anxiety, with no unanimous decision, without someone having to surrender their honest convictions solely for the purpose of returning a verdict,” the note read.

The ruling on Thursday comes after a two-week deliberation process and a five-month-long trial for a lawsuit brought by four children who lived in Flint during the city’s contaminated water crisis against Veolia North America and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam over their alleged role in the Flint water crisis was the first Flint water-related case to make it to trial since the man-made disaster began nearly a decade ago.

The mistrial marks the latest development in a case that has spent years winding its way through federal court and means the case will be retried in the coming months.

The case was expected to be a bellwether for dozens of Flint water crisis lawsuits against the two defendants.

