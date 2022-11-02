Coalition sues to force Flint to finish replacing lead water lines

A coalition of Flint community groups filed a motion in federal court Tuesday seeking to compel the city to fulfill its promise to replace lead service lines despite repeated extensions of its deadline.

The city of Flint again failed to meet its September deadline for replacing lead service lines.

That deadline has repeatedly been extended. Flint originally agreed to replace the pipes by January 2020, then November 2020 and then September 2022. But the city is only 95% of the way through the work, according to a press release issued by the state in late September.

"The City of Flint did not manage to replace even a single lead pipe this year until September and is unable to tell us which homes and how many still need lawns, driveways and sidewalks restored from the excavation work," said Pastor Allen C. Overton of Concerned Pastors for Social Action. "This is unacceptable. Residents have no option but to ask the federal court to hold the city accountable and push this work over the finish line."

In a Wednesday statement, Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office said the city of Flint had “tentatively agreed” to implement the changes requested by the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the parties in the court filing, pending the approval of City Council. The city plans to refine the planning and data management for the final phase of service line replacement as the court filing requests.

The city said it “looks forward to working collaboratively with NRDC” and that it was working to complete the project “as fast as possible.”

“More than 95% of lead pipes in Flint have been replaced, and we will continue the work until the job is done,” Neeley said. “I will work with anyone who is committed to making that happen."

A coalition of environmental and community groups including Concerned Pastors, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, the NRDC and Melissa Mays, operations manager at Flint Rising, sued Flint because of the lead water crisis.

The parties settled in 2017; the deadlines for replacing pipes were stipulated through the agreement. The motion filed Tuesday is the plaintiffs' fifth motion to enforce the terms of the agreement.

“The City has not upheld its end of the bargain,” the plaintiffs' attorneys wrote in the latest filing. “It has failed to complete all required service line excavations and replacements despite more than two-and-a-half years of extensions.”

The groups behind the lawsuit want U.S. District Court Judge David Lawson in the Eastern District of Michiganto order Flint to prepare detailed written plans describing the steps it will take to complete the service line replacement work, follow set procedures to retroactively fill the gaps in the city's restoration records, identify addresses that need to be restored by May 1, complete remaining replacements by Aug. 1 and provide reporting to allow the groups to track the city's progress.

Beyond failing to replace all the service lines, Flint has failed to keep accurate records of its work and neglected to provide the groups with monthly progress reports.

The parties were unable to negotiate a fix outside of court, the groups wrote.

"Without this planning and a court order requiring the City to finish the pipe replacement program, Plaintiffs fear that work will drag on beyond 2023, especially given the City’s slow pace of work in the last two years," the groups wrote in their Tuesday motion. "More than five years ago, the City agreed to replace Flint’s lead service lines within three years. Plaintiffs and Flint residents have waited long enough for the City to finish the job."

The status of the service line replacement program has become a contentious issue in the mayoral election this year, with Neeley facing a competitive race against former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

Weaver, who took office at the height of the water crisis and oversaw the city’s emergency response efforts, has been critical of the slowdown in the pipeline replacement program since Neeley took office.

In early 2016, Weaver led the charge to get the lead line replacement program off the ground, first carrying out a $500,000 pilot program and securing nearly $200 million in funding from state and federal agencies to replace the lines citywide. By the time she left office three and a half years later in late 2019, roughly 85% of the city’s 28,000 lead service lines had been replaced.

Since Neeley took office in late 2019, the city says it has replaced another 10% of the total service lines. Flint has largely attributed the delays to the COVID-19 pandemic, which put the replacement program on hold in 2020 and caused supply chain issues in the two years since. The city has also faced obstacles getting contracts approved by Flint City Council, but the slow pace of work this year has sparked serious concern.

“We were almost there. That’s why for this deadline to be missed, and to say it was due to COVID is not a reasonable excuse,” Weaver told The Detroit News.

With recent water quality tests showing an uptick in lead levels in Flint this year, Weaver expressed concern about the impact the continued presence of lead service lines is having on residents’ health.

“When we see our lead levels going up, people getting legionnaires…why would we be surprised when the pipes haven’t been completed?” she said.

“We need to put our public safety plan in place, we need to continue with the pipe replacement program. Those two things need to be done, they need to be priority, and people need to know that Flint has not been made as whole as it can be.”

