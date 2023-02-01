Flint water meets lead standards for sixth straight year, state finds

The latest round of water testing in Flint shows the city continues to meet safety standards for lead, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Wednesday.

Ninety percent of the water sampled in the last half of 2022 contained lead levels at or below 9 parts per billion, within the federal safety standard of 15 parts per billion. This marked the sixth consecutive year the city's water has met that standard.

Still, six of 67 homes and commercial buildings serviced by lead service lines exceeded the federal standard, EGLE reported. Aging interior plumbing and low water use contributed to the high lead levels in four of those buildings. Five of the exceedances were in first liter samples, which the state says shows there is lead in fixtures and adjoining plumbing.

Owners of the properties with high lead levels were notified.

Public health experts say no amount of lead in water is considered safe, especially for children.

"These results reflect our continued work to restore our water system and restore trust through adherence to state and federal guidelines," Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. "Through partnerships with state and local government, and the hard work of our Office of Public Health and Department of Public Works teams, we continue to move our community positively forward."

Flint gets its water from the Detroit-based Great Lakes Water Authority after lead leached into the city's drinking water following its switch in April 2014 to getting water from the Flint River. The more corrosive river water wasn't properly treated, according to experts, and ended up leaching lead in the city's water supply, prompting the administration of then Gov. Rick Snyder put the city back on the Great Lakes water system in October 2015.

State and city officials announced on Sept. 30 that 95% of the city's lead service lines had been replaced. On Nov. 2, a coalition of community groups filed a motion in federal court seeking to compel the city and state to finish replacing the service lines. The deadline for replacing service lines has repeatedly been extended from January 2020 through September.

