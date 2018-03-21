This undated provided by the Wake County, N.C, Detention Center, shows Brianna Ashanti Lofton, who is accused of allowing her baby to smoke a small cigar in a video that went viral. Police said on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, that Lofton, 20, was charged with marijuana possession and child abuse. (Photo: AP)

Raleigh, N.C. – Authorities say a 1-year-old child shown smoking on a viral social media video was inhaling marijuana smoke.

A newly released arrest warrant for the mother says the woman helped the child inhale the marijuana from a blunt.

A version of the video that’s received millions of views shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding the cigarillo to the child’s lips. The child makes a cooing sound and appears to inhale before letting out a puff of smoke.

The mother, 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton, was arrested Wednesday. She was being held on charges of child abuse, marijuana possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Court records didn’t make clear if she has a lawyer.

Police say members of the public alerted them to videos of the child smoking.

