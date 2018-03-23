Passengers check in for Delta Air Lines flights at kiosks at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: David Goldman / AP)

Atlanta – A spokesman says Atlanta’s airport has taken down its Wi-Fi network and disabled parts of its website “out of an abundance of caution” following a ransomware cyberattack on the city’s computer network.

Reese McCranie, a spokesman for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, said in a phone interview Friday that the airport was not affected by the attack discovered Thursday, but “We don’t want to open up the airport to any possible cyberattack.”

He said the airport disabled the Wi-Fi and the parts of its website that provide flight information and security checkpoint wait times. He said passengers should check directly with their airlines for flight information.

There were no apparent delays at Detroit Metro Airport due to Atlanta’s precautions, according to flightview.com.

City officials said Thursday that the city had been hit by an attack that included the encryption of some city data.

City officials learned there was an outage affecting various internal and customer-facing applications at 5:40 a.m., Chief Operating Officer Richard Cox told reporters. The outage, which included the encryption of some city data, did not affect the public safety department, water department or the airport, he said.

But some applications that people use to pay bills or access court information were affected. Cox said the investigation will determine whether any personal information has been compromised.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms urged city employees and the public to monitor their bank accounts and to take proactive steps to protect their personal data.

