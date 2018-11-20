Authorities investigate the scene at a Catholic Supply store where a gunman went into the religious supply store, sexually assaulted at least one woman and shot a woman in the head, Nov. 19, 2018, in Ballwin, Mo. (Photo: Johanna Huckeba / AP)

Ballwin, Mo. – Police are asking the public for help finding the suspect in a sexual assault and fatal shooting at a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis.

St. Louis County police tweeted Tuesday that anyone with information should call. Police urged tipsters to use the non-emergency numbers, not 911, to provide information about the Monday afternoon shooting at a Catholic Supply of St. Louis store in St. Louis County, near the town of Ballwin.

Police have said a woman was shot and died at a hospital. Police have declined to confirm media reports that there was more than one sexual assault victim.

Police are looking for a man about 5-foot-7 with a heavy build, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

It’s unclear why the store was targeted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2018/11/20/missouri-police-seek-help-finding-catholic-store-shooter/38571853/