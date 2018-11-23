Share This Story!
Associated Press
Published 1:13 p.m. ET Nov. 23, 2018
Springfield, Vt. – A Vermont woman whose family peacock ran off with a flock of turkeys says she’s hopeful to get close enough to catch it with a net.
The peacock belonging to Rene and Brian Johnson has been on the run for six weeks.
On Wednesday, the Johnsons posted a message on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Facebook page: “My peacock has run off with the turkeys. Do you have any suggestions on how to catch the little twerp?”
Rene Johnson told WCAX-TV she thinks the bird she calls Pea was lonely so it sought turkey companions.
Johnson said Friday she got close to Pea on Thanksgiving Day, but couldn’t catch it.
Johnson says she’s worried about the cold, but she recognizes the unusual situation, which she says is “kind of funny, actually.”
