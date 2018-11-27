In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo money gets dropped into the kettle during the Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree Kick Off outside the Hobby Lobby store in Augusta, Ga. Charities and nonprofits are happy to see that people spent loads of money on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with hopes that those same wallets stay open on Giving Tuesday on Nov. 27. (Photo: Michael Holahan / AP)

Washington – Charities and nonprofits are happy to see that people spent loads of money on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with hopes that those same wallets stay open on Giving Tuesday.

Online spending hit record levels throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, with Cyber Monday alone bringing in $7.9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks the numbers.

The 92nd Street Y in New York City is credited for launching Giving Tuesday in 2012, which last year raised more than $300 million for charities around the world in a single day.

In addition to the cash injection, charities are also accepting donations of time and other means of support.

