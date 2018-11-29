In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. James Alex Fields Jr., the man accused of driving into the crowd demonstrating against a white nationalist protest, killing one person and injuring many more, heads to court Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Photo: Ryan M. Kelly / AP)

Charlottesville, Va. – A man whose image was captured in a dramatic photo as he was struck by a car during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has given emotional testimony at the trial of the man accused of deliberately plowing into the crowd.

Marcus Martin became tearful several times while testifying Thursday during the murder trial of James Alex Fields Jr. Fields is charged with killing a woman and injuring dozens of counterprotesters at a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

Martin said he heard a tire screech, then pushed his fiance out of the way. He said that’s when he was hit by Fields’ car and suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

A photo of Martin and others being tossed into the air by the car won a Pulitzer prize.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2018/11/29/white-nationalist-james-alex-fields-jr-trial-testimony/38640461/