Caroline Western, 3, of College Station, Texas, touches at a statue of George H.W. Bush inside the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Saturday in College Station. (Photo: David J. Phillip / AP)

Washington – Former President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda next week.

The 41st president died late Friday, less than a year after the passing of his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.

The leaders of Congress from both parties say an arrival ceremony will be held for the former president on Monday at 5 p.m. EST. The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 7:30 p.m. through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi say the Bush family will announce additional details about funeral arrangements beyond the Capitol ceremony.

A funeral service is planned for Washington’s National Cathedral. The White House has said Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend.

