Rudy Giuliani (Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP file)

New York – A typographical error in a tweet written by one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers has linked to an anti-Trump prank.

Rudy Giuliani wrote Tuesday that the social network had “allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message.” But Giuliani had inadvertently created a hyperlink when he failed to put a space after a period in a Nov. 30 tweet.

Web firm designer Jason Velazquez tells the New York Times he saw the link, paid $5 to buy the domain and created a page in about 15 minutes. Those who clicked on the link saw: “Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country.”

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

A Twitter spokesman says the company can’t edit users’ tweets and “the accusation that we’re artificially injecting something into a tweet is completely false.”

