Washington – William Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has emerged as a leading contender for that job in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

That’s according to a person involved in the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because no selection to lead the Justice Department has been announced.

Trump has been known to change his mind on personnel decisions.

The appointment is especially sensitive now as special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which the department oversees, is showing signs of entering its final stages.

Barr was attorney general between 1991 and 1993. Trump forced out Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November and elevated Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, to acting attorney general.

The Washington Post first reported that Barr was a leading candidate.

