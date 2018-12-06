Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Trump EPA proposes rolling back another Obama-era coal rule
The agency’s acting administrator, says he plans to ease a rule that would have required cutting-edge carbon capture techniques for new coal plants
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Trump EPA proposes rolling back another Obama-era coal rule
Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press
Published 2:31 p.m. ET Dec. 6, 2018
Washington – The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to roll back another coal regulation – this one for new coal plants.
The agency’s acting administrator, Andrew Wheeler, says he plans to ease an Obama-era rule that would have required cutting-edge carbon capture techniques for new coal plants.
The 2015 rule is the latest Obama-era effort against climate-changing fossil fuel emissions to be targeted by the Trump administration.
Wheeler says the rollback will remove what he calls “excessive burdens” on the energy industry.
Environmentalists and scientists say that and other rollbacks run counter to efforts to slow climate change.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2018/12/06/trump-epa-coal/38684191/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs