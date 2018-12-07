Toledo, Ohio – A 17-year-old from Detroit has pleaded not guilty in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old who was riding in a car on an Ohio highway when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

The teen appeared in juvenile court in Toledo on Friday to face a complicity to murder charge.

Prosecutors would not say what involvement the 17-year-old may have had in the shooting.

Police say 3-year-old Malachi Barnes was in the backseat of his father’s car on Nov. 22 when another vehicle pulled alongside on I-75 and someone began shooting.

The boy later died at a hospital. Two other children also were in the car.

Investigators have told The Blade newspaper that the suspect has ties to the Toledo area and that he was arrested Thursday.

