December 7, 1941: Pearl Harbor attacked
The destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by
The destroyer USS Shaw explodes after being hit by bombs during the surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. More than 2,400 people were killed, thousands were wounded and dozens of Navy vessels were sunk, destroyed or damaged. The devastating raid against the U.S. Pacific Fleet moored at Pearl Harbor became a major catalyst for the United States entering World War II. Associated Press
Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii before the attack: An
Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii before the attack: An aerial view shows the Naval Operating Base, looking southwest, on Oct. 30, 1941. Ford Island Naval Air Station is at center, with the Pearl Harbor Navy Yard just beyond it, across the channel. The airfield in the upper left-center is the Army's Hickam Field. National Archives
In Japan, soldiers wave at a plane from under their
In Japan, soldiers wave at a plane from under their flag on Dec. 7, 1941 just before flight crews left for the attack on Pearl Harbor. Getty Images
The commanding officer of the Japanese aircraft carrier
The commanding officer of the Japanese aircraft carrier Hokaku watches as planes take off to attack the U.S. fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, during the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. The Kanji inscription is an exhortation to pilots to do their duty. U.S. Naval Historical Center
The well-planned attack began just before 8 a.m. on
The well-planned attack began just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, with Japanese planes dive-bombing and strafing Navy and Army airfields to ensure that there would be a minimum of opposition from U.S. fighter planes. Above, the shattered wreckage of U.S. planes at Hickam Field. Associated Press
Seamen at Kaneohe Naval Air Station, about 34 miles
Seamen at Kaneohe Naval Air Station, about 34 miles east of Pearl Harbor, decorate the graves of their fellow sailors killed in the attack. The Imperial Japanese Navy bombed the air station minutes before heading for Pearl Harbor, killing 18 sailors and destroying or damaging 33 Catalinas. The air station is now a Marine Corps training site. U.S. Navy, Library of Congress
Shortly after 8 a.m., high-flying bombers flew in formation
Shortly after 8 a.m., high-flying bombers flew in formation over "Battleship Row," dropping their heavy armor-piercing bombs on the ships below. Within a short time, five of eight battleships at Pearl Harbor were sunk or sinking, with the rest damaged. Getty Images
Believed to show the first bomb dropped on Pearl Harbor
Believed to show the first bomb dropped on Pearl Harbor in the Japanese attack, this picture was found torn to pieces at Yokusuka Base by photographer's mate 2/C Martin J. Shemanski of Plymouth, Pa. One Japanese plane is shown pulling out of a dive near the bomb eruption, center, and another is in the air at upper right. Associated Press
The Japanese Navy used five Type A midget submarines
The Japanese Navy used five Type A midget submarines in the Pearl Harbor raid, including this one that ran aground on an eastern Oahu beach, following unsuccessful attempts to enter Pearl Harbor during the attack. Naval History and Heritage Command
The USS Ward's number three gun crew was cited for
The USS Ward's number three gun crew was cited for firing the first shot the day for the U.S. Operating as part of the inshore patrol early in the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, this destroyer group spotted a submarine outside Pearl Harbor, opened fire and sank it. Naval History and Heritage Command
Sailors stand among wrecked airplanes at Ford Island
Sailors stand among wrecked airplanes at Ford Island Naval Air Station while watching the explosion of the USS Shaw in the background. A few months after the attack, the Shaw was repaired and back in action, serving in the Pacific for the rest of World War II. Getty Images
The crew abandons the damaged USS California as burning
The crew abandons the damaged USS California as burning oil drifts down on the ship, at about 10 a.m., shortly after the end of the Japanese raid. Nearly a hundred men from the California died in the attack. Naval History and Heritage Command
Battered by aerial bombs and torpedoes, the USS California
Battered by aerial bombs and torpedoes, the USS California settles slowly into the mud of Pearl Harbor. Clouds of black, oily smoke rising from the California and its stricken sister ships conceal the capsized USS Oklahoma at extreme right. Library of Congress
As the battleship USS California lists after aerial
As the battleship USS California lists after aerial blows, the USS Neosho, right, a Navy oil tanker, cautiously backs away from its berth in a successful effort to escape the Japanese attack. The Neosho went on to serve in the South Pacific, and was heavily damaged during the Battle of the Coral Sea in May 1942. A U.S. destroyer rescued the crew and sank the ship. Library of Congress
In 1942 the USS California was raised, revealing torpedo
In 1942 the USS California was raised, revealing torpedo damage to the forward hull. Note the armor belt at the top of the hole and bilge keel below it. After extensive renovation, the ship served in the Pacific for the remainder of the war. National Archives
Three stricken battleships burn after the attack: From
Three stricken battleships burn after the attack: From left, the USS West Virginia, severely damaged; the Tennessee, damaged; and the Arizona, sunk. FDR Presidential Library & Museum
The remains of the USS Arizona is seen shortly after
The remains of the USS Arizona is seen shortly after the bombing in this official U.S. Navy photograph. Library of Congress
Anti-aircraft shells burst overhead during the Japanese
Anti-aircraft shells burst overhead during the Japanese attack. The large column of smoke in the lower center is from the USS Arizona. Smaller smoke columns further to the left are from the destroyers Shaw, Cassin and Downes, in dry dock at the Pearl Harbor Navy Yard. National Archives
Firefighters try to put out the blaze on the battleship
Firefighters try to put out the blaze on the battleship USS West Virginia, which was hit by six torpedoes and two bombs during the attack. Associated Press
A small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member
A small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing. Associated Press
The USS West Virginia lies sunk at its berth by Japanese
The USS West Virginia lies sunk at its berth by Japanese torpedoes and bombs. The ship was raised sufficiently to enable it to be towed to drydock for repairs. Associated Press
By mid-1944, the USS West Virginia was repaired,
By mid-1944, the USS West Virginia was repaired, refitted with new guns and on its way to the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines. It participated in destroying a portion of the Japanese fleet, entered Tokyo Bay for the Japanese surrender, and made three runs to Hawaii to transport veterans home. The Detroit News archives
A Japanese pilot took this aerial photograph of the
A Japanese pilot took this aerial photograph of the destruction at Pearl Harbor during the attack. Library of Congress
The USS Nevada was the only battleship in Pearl Harbor
The USS Nevada was the only battleship in Pearl Harbor to get underway during the attack, but it was subsequently hit by a torpedo and at least six bombs, forcing it to be beached. The Nevada was repaired in time to serve as a convoy escort in the Atlantic and as a fire-support ship in amphibious assaults in France and on Iwo Jima and Okinawa. The Detroit News archives
A look down Battleship Row from Ford Island Naval Air
A look down Battleship Row from Ford Island Naval Air Station, shortly after the Japanese attack, shows the USS California at left, listing to port after receiving two torpedo hits. At center are the USS Maryland with the capsized USS Oklahoma alongside. The USS Neosho is at right, backing clear of the area. Most of the smoke is from USS Arizona. National Archives
An aerial photograph of the western side of Ford Island
An aerial photograph of the western side of Ford Island and ships in moorings offshore, taken from a Japanese Navy plane during the attack, show, from left, the USS Detroit (CL-8); USS Raleigh (CL-7), listing to port after being hit by one torpedo; the USS Utah (AG-16), capsized after being hit by two torpedoes; and the USS Tangier (AV-8). U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command
General Hideki Tojo, the Japanese prime minister, was
General Hideki Tojo, the Japanese prime minister, was practically unknown to Americans before Pearl Harbor. He ordered the attack, although planning for it began before he took office on Oct. 17, 1941. After the war, Tojo was hanged for Japanese war crimes on Dec. 23, 1948. The Detroit News archives
The jumbled mass of wreckage in front of the battleship
The jumbled mass of wreckage in front of the battleship USS Pennsylvania constitutes the remains of the destroyers USS Downes and USS Cassin, bombed during the raid. Getty Images
The wreckage of the USS Arizona on Dec. 7 is seen in
The wreckage of the USS Arizona on Dec. 7 is seen in an official U.S. Navy photograph. Library of Congress
The capsized USS Oklahoma is at left, alongside the
The capsized USS Oklahoma is at left, alongside the USS Maryland. Crewmen on the latter's stern are using fire hoses to try to push burning oil away from their ship. At right, oil fires shroud the sunken USS West Virginia and the USS Tennessee. National Archives
Eight miles from Pearl Harbor, three civilians were
Eight miles from Pearl Harbor, three civilians were killed in this shrapnel-riddled car from a bomb dropped from a Japanese plane. Library of Congress
The wreckage of the USS Oklahoma lies upturned in the
The wreckage of the USS Oklahoma lies upturned in the harbor after the attack. Associated Press
Rescue workers help evacuate the Lunalilo High School
Rescue workers help evacuate the Lunalilo High School in Honolulu after the roof of the main building was hit by a bomb during the attack. Associated Press
A damaged B-17C bomber sits on the tarmac near Hangar
A damaged B-17C bomber sits on the tarmac near Hangar Number 5 at Hickam Field. Getty Images
Navy seamen examine the wreckage of a Japanese torpedo
Navy seamen examine the wreckage of a Japanese torpedo plane shot down at Pearl Harbor. These recovered airplanes provided U.S. intelligence with its first close-up look at Japan's latest aerial equipment. Associated Press
The front page of an extra edition of the Honolulu
The front page of an extra edition of the Honolulu Star-Bulletin on Dec. 7, 1941 announces the Japanese attack. Associated Press
Newspapers being sold at Times Square in New York City
Newspapers being sold at Times Square in New York City on Dec. 7, 1941 announce that Japan has attacked U.S. bases in the Pacific. Robert Kradin, AP
Tense faces of congressmen, cabinet members, Supreme
Tense faces of congressmen, cabinet members, Supreme Court justices and crowded galleries looked to a grim President Franklin D. Roosevelt as he declared Japan guilty of a dastardly, unprovoked attack and asked for a declaration of war. "With confidence in our armed forces - with the unbounding determination of our people - we will gain the inevitable triumph - so help us, God," the president said. Associated Press
President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the declaration
President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the declaration of war at the White House following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. Surrounded by members of Congress and Vice President Henry A. Wallace, fifth from left, Roosevelt made it official at 3:08 p.m. EST on Dec. 8. Associated Press
In this May 24, 1943 photo, the capsized battleship
In this May 24, 1943 photo, the capsized battleship USS Oklahoma is lifted out of the water at Pearl Harbor. The ship was too damaged to be repaired and returned to duty. Associated Press
The Wing of a Japanese Navy Type 97 Carrier Attack
The Wing of a Japanese Navy Type 97 Carrier Attack Plane is seen after the plane crashed at the Naval Hospital in Pearl Harbor, during the attack. This plane came from the aircraft carrier Kaga. Its Rising Sun insignia was cut away by souvenir hunters. U.S. Naval History and Heritage
Wreckage identified by the U.S. Navy as a Japanese
Wreckage identified by the U.S. Navy as a Japanese torpedo plane was salvaged from the bottom of Pearl Harbor following the attack. Associated Press
The surprise attack ended a long struggle on the part
The surprise attack ended a long struggle on the part of isolationist forces in the U.S. to stay out of the war. Getty Images
In 1962, the USS Arizona Memorial was built over the
In 1962, the USS Arizona Memorial was built over the submerged hull, marking the resting place of 1,102 of the 1,177 sailors and Marines killed on the ship during the Japanese attack. It is visited by more than 2 million people each year. Ronen Zilberman, Getty Images
Vice Admiral Michael Vitale pauses for a moment in
Vice Admiral Michael Vitale pauses for a moment in the shrine room of the USS Arizona Memorial during a memorial service for the 69th anniversary of the attack in 2010. Kent Nishimura, Getty Images
USS Arizona survivor Louis Conter and other Pearl Harbor
USS Arizona survivor Louis Conter and other Pearl Harbor survivors salute the USS Chung-Hoon as it performs a pass in review during a memorial service for the 73rd anniversary of the attack in 2014. Kent Nishimura, Getty Images
Ceremonies are held annually across the country in
Ceremonies are held annually across the country in memory of the Pearl Harbor attack and the veterans of World War II. Above, a wreath is placed in front of the Lone Sailor statue at the Naval Memorial in Washington, D.C. Brendan Smialowski, Getty Images
The Arizona Memorial is seen after a memorial service
The Arizona Memorial is seen after a memorial service for the 70th anniversary of the attack. Kent Nishimura, Getty Images
U.S. Navy Captain Mark Manfredi greets Pearl Harbor
U.S. Navy Captain Mark Manfredi greets Pearl Harbor survivor Delton E. Whaling before the start of a memorial service marking the 74th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 2015. Kent Nishimura, Getty Images
USS Arizona survivor Louis Conter salutes the remembrance
USS Arizona survivor Louis Conter salutes the remembrance wall at the USS Arizona Memorial during a memorial service for the 73rd anniversary of the attack, on Dec. 7, 2014. Kent Nishimura, Getty Images
With sailors lining the dock and deck of the USS O'Kane,
With sailors lining the dock and deck of the USS O'Kane, Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory, center, arrives at a surprise ceremony honoring him, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Honolulu. Emory, who served aboard the USS Honolulu during the 1941 attack, is moving back the the mainland and wanted to visit the site where his former ship was moored one last time. Marco Garcia, AP
    Honolulu – Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Don Long was alone on an anchored military seaplane in the middle of a bay across the island from Pearl Harbor when Japanese warplanes started striking Hawaii on December 7, 1941, watching from afar as the bombs and bullets killed and wounded thousands.

    The waves of attacking planes reached his military installation on Kaneohe Bay soon after Pearl Harbor was struck, and the young sailor saw buildings and planes start to explode all around him.

    When the gunfire finally reached him, setting the aircraft ablaze, he jumped into the water and found himself swimming through fire to safety.

    Now 97, Long will remember the 77th anniversary of the attack from his home in Napa, California.

    He shared some of his memories this week with The Associated Press:

    DECADES OF ANNIVERSARIES

    Long was fresh out of boot camp when he arrived in Hawaii in 1941.

    “I got off that ship with my sea bag over my shoulder and we threw it on a truck and they carted me over to Kaneohe from Pearl Harbor where we had landed,” Long recalled.

    It was a different experience when he flew to Hawaii for the 75th anniversary in 2016, a trip that was paid for by a survivor’s group.

    “We came in on a first class United chartered jet . all the girls with the leis were there with the Hawaiian music,” he remembered. “We ended up not in a bunk in the barracks, but in a very nice ocean room at the Hawaiian Hilton.”

    He attended a dinner where survivors were seated at random with dignitaries. At his table were Japan’s Honolulu-based consul general and his wife.

    “He and his wife were there in full regalia,” Long said. He asked if they might be able to help him identify the pilot who attacked his plane 77 years ago.

    “They did some searching I guess, or told somebody to do it, but within a month or so I got a message from them and the proof is not positive but they sent the information on three Japanese pilots. It was probably one of those three,” Long said. All three have died, but Long was impressed the consul general had taken the time to find out.

    Long no longer harbors ill will against Japan or its people.

    “I don’t know when that feeling left me. But as you are probably well aware, we were taught to hate those people with all our hearts, and when you’re looking at one down a gun sight, you can’t really feel much love for anyone – that’s for darn sure,” he said.

    “That has long since changed.”

    Long has not always marked the anniversary like he does now.

    “For about 50, 60 years or so, it was a day that rang a little bell to me, but I did not do much,” he said. “In the past 20 or so (years), I take part in some kind of activity that I’ll say is appropriate for the day.”

    This year, Long plans to visit school children to talk about Pearl Harbor , then will light a beacon atop Mount Diablo in Concord, California. The beacon, known as the Eye of Diablo, was put out shortly after the attack in 1941. In 1964, Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz, commander of U.S. Pacific forces during World War II, relit the beacon, beginning a yearly tradition.

    A ROUTINE WEEKEND

    Long remembers that weekend of the attack as routine, “or so it started out,” he wrote in a 1992 essay that he provided to The Associated Press.

    The 20-year-old seaman from Minnesota enrolled in boot camp in March 1941, a “snotty nose kid, fresh off the farm.” That Sunday morning was his first day of operational duty with the squadron he had been assigned to about a month earlier.

    He was tasked with standing watch aboard a seaplane in the bay across the island from Pearl Harbor.

    He arrived early and took a small boat toward the awaiting Catalina flying boat, cruising across the turquoise waters of windward Oahu with Hawaii’s 73-degree air splashing across his face.

    “I recall it was a beautiful sunny day in Hawaii that morning,” Long said.

    He relieved a comrade who had stood watch overnight, and began preparing for a day of signal drills and regular maintenance checks. He settled into the pilot’s compartment to wait for contact from the beach signaling station to begin his drills.

    A few minutes later, he heard the roar of airplanes overhead and then the sound of explosions. He assumed it was U.S. military making practice runs, but quickly realized he was wrong. In the distance, Long saw planes flying over hangars and buildings exploding. Another plane that was anchored nearby was hit and burst into flames.

    Seconds later, a Japanese plane made a run toward his moored aircraft. “The sequence of events during the next few minutes is not entirely clear,” he recalled.

    Long jumped from the pilot’s seat and started looking for a life jacket, but bullets were immediately producing fountains of seawater inside the cabin. The fuel tanks in the wings were hit, and he was quickly surrounded by flames.

    He gave up on the life jacket and made a run for the rear exit. Gasoline was ablaze on the water, so he jumped into the bay and swam beneath the flames to get away from the burning plane. He came to the surface and through the flames three times for air.

    He soon realized his military-issued high-top work shoes were bogging him down, so he dove underwater and removed them. Still far from shore, Long found a wooden channel marker and swam to it, ducking beneath the waves to hide every time a Japanese plane made a pass.

    Once the attack planes left Long saw flames, smoke and sinking aircraft all around the bay. He spotted a boat that was searching for survivors and flagged them down.

    Swimming through the flames burned his head, face and arms, but Long considered himself in good health compared to the wounded and dead around him.

    “Shipmates on the shore greeted me with comments like ‘we never expected to see you again,’” Long recalled. “I was told I looked pretty bad.”

    “The attack was over, but much turmoil remained,” he wrote. “That’s it – the start of the first day of a long war.”

