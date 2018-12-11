White woman pleads guilty to assaulting black teen
Summerville, S.C. – A white South Carolina woman has pleaded guilty to assault and battery for hitting a black teenager and telling him to leave a community swimming pool.
News outlets report 38-year-old Stephanie Sebby-Strempel pleaded guilty Monday to the June assault and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. A Dorchester County sheriff’s report says she told the 15-year-old he didn’t belong at the Summerville pool.
The teen told authorities that he and his friends were leaving when Sebby-Strempel began calling them racist slurs and hit him in the face and chest. Cellphone video shows video Sebby-Strempel yelling and hitting the teen.
Sebby-Strempel later resisted arrest, shoving one detective into a wall and biting another hard enough to break skin. The video was posted online and Sebby-Strempel was deemed “Pool Patrol Paula.”
